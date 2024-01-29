Douglas Weekly – January 29

IN THE KNOW:

Victoria Council Greenlights Roundhouse Project Featuring 1,870 Homes

Victoria City Council recently approved rezoning and amendments to the official community plan, paving the way for the Roundhouse project in Vic West and 1,870 residential units and commercial space.

This decision comes after 15 long years of planning and deliberation. The project, proposed by Focus Equities, envisages nine buildings ranging from 10 to 32 storeys at three specified locations. It includes 215 affordable housing units, 70,000 square feet of commercial space and the renovation of existing heritage buildings.

The approval process saw extensive public involvement, with more than 150 people participating in hearings since January. Construction will span 10 to 15 years, with early phases focusing on heritage remediation, affordable housing and community amenities.

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

The Lords of Dogtown

Dog walking is big business in Victoria

Dog walking has become a professional service for some 100 companies in a region where there could be as many as 60,000 dogs. “Those of us who have been around a long time started to see companies pop up because it does look like easy money,” says dog walker Tamara Castle. The business of walking all these dogs is thriving, and has grown faster than a chocolate Lab gobbling up kibble. “People can spend up to $10,000 a year on dog walking.”

Read the full story in the latest issue of Douglas.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

January 30: South Island Farmers Institute: Understanding your Responsibilities with the CRA Seminar

January 31: VIATEC 101 Seminar

January 31: Cyber Threat Response and Risk Reduction Lunch and Learn

February 1: Conference and Event Planning Seminar with Destination Greater Victoria

February 1: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Membership 101

February 6: Successful Interviewing Strategies Workshop

February 7: How to Start an Urban Farm Seminar

February 8: Small Business B.C. Education and Networking

February 8: Island Ecosystem Mixer

February 13: Understanding HR Legislation Workshop

February 17: Vancouver Island Black Entrepreneurs and Business Expo

March 6-7: B.C. Tourism Industry Conference

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference

March 19-22: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training Event

March 21: Saanich Peninsula Chamber March Mixer

March 22: Victoria F*ckup Nights

April 18: Saanich Peninsula Chamber April Mixer

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference