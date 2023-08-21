Douglas Weekly – August 21st

IN THE KNOW:

Victoria City Council Approves Funding for Business Façade Beautification Reimbursement Program

This August, the City of Victoria, in partnership with the Downtown Victoria Business Association, will deliver $100,000 in funding to downtown businesses for storefront beautification. Businesses are expected to use funding to clean and upgrade storefront exteriors.

This initiative is part of Victoria’s larger Downtown Revitalization Program, which has a budget of nearly $1 million to beautify, clean up and improve the safety of downtown spaces and streets. There is also funding for event planning

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

Tipped Off

Call it tipflation. Thanks to a combination of technology, social pressure and a pandemic that accelerated the adoption of cashless payments, card machines have become ubiquitous. Unfortunately, so have tip requests. At a time when the prices of many goods and services are already higher than ever, we’re paying even more to the businesses who provide them.

Read the full article in the latest issue of Douglas.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

August 23: VIATEC Rooftop BBQ Summer Social (www.viatec.ca)

August 24: Nanaimo Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo (https://events.blackpress.ca)

August 25: Refine Your Web Marketing Strategy — Free Webinar (www.plusroi.com)

September 12: Victoria Career Fair and Training Expo (www.jobscanadafair.com) September 13: Royal Roads University Changemakers Speakers Series (royalroads.ca) September 21: Esquimalt, Greater Victoria, Saanich Peninsula, Sooke Region and West Shore Chambers Business Mixer (victoriachamber.ca)

September 28: Hiring a Co-op Student Information Session, Victoria Chamber (victoriachamber.ca)

October 24-26: Canada West Health Leaders Conference (cchl-ccls.ca)

October 25-26: VIEA State of the Island Summit, Nanaimo (viea.ca)

November 1-4: International Garden Tourism Conference (https://gardentourism.org) November 14-15: UPLIFT Women’s Business Summit (upliftwomensummit.com)

Ongoing:

UVic Gustavson School of Business (uvic.ca/gustavson)