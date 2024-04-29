Douglas Weekly – April 29

IN THE KNOW:

Victoria’s ambitious Arts and Innovation District takes a step forward.

Reliance Properties has submitted a rezoning application to develop the Arts and Innovation District in the north end of Victoria, B.C.’s downtown. Reliance has applied to develop 6.7 acres in the district, in the north end of Victoria’s downtown, as the Capital Iron Lands.

“The Capital Iron Lands are underutilized with few job spaces, no homes and an inactive waterway. We designed a comprehensive smart-growth community that manifests Victoria’s 3.0 Vision of a ‘future-ready global influencer and innovator,’ ” said Reliance Properties CEO Jon Stovell in a statement.

“Our proposal offers limitless economic growth potential and spinoff benefits that will ensure the district is unique, attractive and exciting for arts, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

The development will incorporate the site’s three heritage buildings into homes, live-work artist studios, a reopening of the Capital Iron store and public outdoor and cultural amenities, including an extension of the waterfront walkway and a new public plaza adjacent to the proposed art gallery..

Local company Finest at Sea Ocean Products is looking to relocate to the Upper Harbour along the Capital Iron Lands’ 400 feet of water frontage and has engaged support from the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations.

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria also plans to relocate to a prominent site contributed by Reliance as a public benefit.

“As a major public art museum in B.C., moving to a vibrant new space in a central district dedicated to arts and culture will create enhanced opportunities for Victoria residents and visitors to access our collections, programs and exhibitions,” AGGV director and CEO Nancy Noble said in a statement.

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

Exporting 101

By Ken Winchester

Greater Victoria is home to an array of unique businesses large and small. The size of its market, however, is limited. By exporting out of B.C., you open your business to opportunities across Canada, into the U.S. and abroad, and become less dependent on one set of customers and fickle, local economic conditions. Exporting also allows you to make the most of free-trade agreements with other countries. The more diverse your market, the more competitive your company can become.

British Columbia also has an enviable connection with the rest of the world. It shares a border with the world’s largest consumer market, the United States. It has the shortest sea route between North America and Asia, and several world-class international ports and airports. And it has federal and provincial governments keen to support exporting with advice and funding.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

APRIL

April 30: Breakfast with Premier David Eby Presentation

MAY

May 7: Greater Victoria Business Awards Ceremony

May 8: Workplace Mental Health Roundtable

May 15: TEDxVictoria

May 23: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce May Business Mixer

May 27-28: Agile Open Canada Technology Un-conference

May 30: Principle for Responsible Management Education Biennial Meeting

JUNE

June 1: Principles for Responsible Management Education Chapter North America Biennial Meeting

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference