Douglas Weekly – April 22

IN THE KNOW:

B.C. Government Changes Cidery, Brewery and Winery Tour Policies

British Columbia is home to 30 cideries, 230 breweries and over 1,200 vineyards. Year-round, people travel here from across Canada to sip and savour what these businesses have to offer. And just last week, the provincial government made it easier for tipple-producers to enhance those visitor experiences.

“Recent years have been difficult for wineries and tourism across the province, and we are taking action to support these valuable businesses,” said B.C.’s solicitor general and minister of public safety Mike Farnworth. “The changes we are making will create better experiences for visitors of wineries and liquor manufacturers across the province, helping them — and all of B.C. — to be a more competitive and desirable destination for visitors.”

The policy changes will allow visitors to sit and enjoy samples while on guided tours. They will also allow for more flexibility around sampling and sales. This will afford liquor manufacturers more freedom to customize sampling experiences and sell and promote their products in picnic areas.

“For wine owners, our top priority is for visitors to have a great experience at our winery,” said Miles Prodan, the president and CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia. “These changes are very welcome and will give us the flexibility to provide visitors a perfect experience.”

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

5 Pillars for a Better Business

It’s not just about the money. Here’s how embracing five principles can help you manage both product and people.

By Liam Razzell

Crafting a winning business strategy should be every business leader’s goal. Yet transforming larger-than-life ideas into concrete steps is often easier said than done, and figuring out where to begin can be daunting. Business strategies are built upon five different pillars: product or service, marketing, finance, management and operations. If you’re not sure about your firm’s position on each of these pillars, we can help. In this article we’ll dive into each one to help you better understand where your business currently stands, with advice from Victoria-area entrepreneurs.

Read the full story in the latest issues of Douglas.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

APRIL

April 22: Earth Day Discussion Panel

April 22: The Building Blocks of Black Inclusion at Work Workshop

April 23: Advanced AI: Friend of Foe — UVic Lecture

April 25: John Vaillant Changemakers Speakers Series

April 30: Breakfast with Premier David Eby Presentation

MAY

May 7: Greater Victoria Business Awards Ceremony

May 8: Workplace Mental Health Roundtable

May 15: TEDxVictoria

May 23: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce May Business Mixer

May 27-28: Agile Open Canada Technology Un-conference

JUNE

June 1: Principles for Responsible Management Education Chapter North America Biennial Meeting

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference