Another longtime Victoria business changes hands

In what seems to be an emerging trend, another longtime Victoria business has announced it is under new ownership. Victoria-based Ruffell & Brown Window Covering Centre has been sold to the owners of Pacific Rollshutters & Awnings. Ruffell & Brown was established by Debra Ruffell and Nigel Brown 35 years ago and has grown to be one of the largest independently owned window fashions stores in Canada.

The complementary companies already share a showroom at 2745 Bridge Street in Victoria. The founders of Ruffell & Brown will stay on throughout the transition to the new owners, Peter and Lori Stofko, to ensure a smooth handover. Nigel Brown will also stay on as a consultant and business development expert.

“We couldn’t be happier to have really good new owners take over the brand,” says Brown. “Peter and Lori acquired Pacific Rollshutters & Awnings in 2020. That company has experienced significant growth under their leadership.”

Peter Stofko says “we took a brand that was well recognized and improved internal processes and technology which allowed us to expand product offerings and improve our customer service.”

The acquisition follows a recent announcement by Monk Office that it has taken over Island Blue Art & Framing, and signals a trend in ownership changes fueled by pandemic-related shifts and natural retirement patterns.

Victoria is also home to many family-owned businesses managing multi-generational ownership – we explore the unique challenges in a feature interviewing several of the most well-known local brands.