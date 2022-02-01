Nominations Sought for Victoria Leadership Awards

Leadership Victoria has launched the annual call for nominations for their Community Leadership Awards (VCLA), which showcase and celebrate locals changing the world through community leadership.

This will be the 18th year the organization has awarded leaders who live and work in communities across south Vancouver Island. VCLA winners are nominated by members of the community and selected by an independent selection committee in 10 categories ranging from Science & Technology, Truth & Reconciliation to Safety & Sustainability.

“The pandemic has seriously impacted our community and institutions in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and local community leaders have stepped up to selflessly and passionately lead the way through these tough times,” says Leadership Victoria executive director Mark Crocker. “This year, we need the community at large to help us celebrate unsung heroes who are changing the world – one community at a time – by nominating a local leader for one of our awards.”

VCLA winners have stories of compelling backgrounds and amazing passion. All of them connect with people and causes that matter right here where we live. More information about past winners can be found on the Leadership Victoria at 2021 VCLA Winners.

Last year’s winner of the Thriving Children and Youth VCLA category, Mena Westhaver, was humbled by the experience and energized to lead more.

“My experience of being a part of the 2021 Leadership Recognition was memorable and a highlight of my year. Although humbling, it also gave me validation that my actions were having a positive impact in my community and has fueled me and given me confidence to take ‘next steps’ in projects that I have been working on that I passionately feel will ultimately help others to be stronger, more confident and increase personal self esteem.”

This year’s VCLA nomination deadline is February 15, 2022. An online nomination form is available on the Leadership Victoria website VCLA Nomination Form