A Vision for the Future: K’odi Nelson of the Nawalakw Lodge and Healing Village

The Nawalakw Lodge and Healing Village is a dual purpose social enterprise being built in the Hada River estuary of Bond Sound. It will generate profit through the summer as an eco-tourism lodge, funding traditional healing programs and language and culture training throughout the rest of the year.

Keeping the Kwak’wala language alive was the seed of this idea, sown by K’odi Nelson, then a language and culture teacher at the Gwa’sa’la — Nakwaxda’xw School, who took students on week-long camping trips to their traditional territories.

“They were learning more language in five days out on the land than we could possibly ever do in a month and a half in the classroom,” says Nelson. “They’re having fun just being kids on a beach, and in the forest, and they just didn’t even realize they were learning their own language.”

Working in the summers as a tour guide for his cousin’s company, Sea Wolf Adventures, gave Nelson insight into international interest, particularly from European travellers, for longer immersive experiences of Indigenous history and culture. It was much later that Nelson was introduced to the Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland, whose model for a place- specific destination with positive alignment of capital and community, would help to structure the vision for Nawalakw.