Targeted Learning with Micro-Credentials

Micro-credentials rely on close relationships with industries and businesses to make

sure learning outcomes align with needs and opportunities. Employers want to know that future graduates have specific technical knowledge and competencies required of a sector.

Prior to the pandemic, the Government of British Columbia asked for expressions of interest in delivering micro-credentials. Post- secondary institutions on Vancouver Island have been working with industry and business already. Those with well developed co-op and workplace learning programs are positioned to leverage these relationships in developing micro- credentials.

But they have some catching up to do with industry leaders like Google and Microsoft who have been offering short, affordable certifications for a few years now. The global popularity of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), teaching millions worldwide, shows the appetite for hybrid learning and education technology.