Volvo Cars Victoria Breaks Ground

It’s been a long journey, with a few unexpected pit stops along the way, but Volvo Cars Victoria is at long last heading to a permanent location.

On November 7, the GAIN Group of Companies broke ground for construction of its new, state-of-the-art Volvo facility at 2512 Government Street, next to the group’s Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Volvo is a Swedish luxury automotive brand known for its innovative, safe and sustainable vehicles. The new Government Street showroom is designed to blend modern design with cutting-edge technology, creating an environment where customers can explore the full range of Volvo vehicles. It is also expected to feature dedicated service facilities to ensure that their customers will be taken care of well into the future.

While it’s being built, Volvo will return later this month to its earlier “home base” at 2735 Douglas Street, the famed “five corners” intersection of Douglas Street, Gorge Road, Hillside Avenue and Government Street. The dealership had been unable to extend its lease at 1101 Yates Street for the entirety of the construction period at Government Street, necessitating the move.

Construction on the new showroom should be completed in two years; in the meantime, the team at Volvo Cars Victoria say they are grateful both to customers for their ongoing support and to the Andrew Sheret team for welcoming them back to their previous home.