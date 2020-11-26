Victoria Real Estate Board announces 2020 Commercial Building Award winners

The Victoria Real Estate Board has released its annual awards of excellence in commercial development. This year the awards ceremony was held online, with Camosun College’s Alex & Jo Campbell Centre for Health and Wellness nabbing the coveted Judge’s Choice award.

“We are so proud to be able to celebrate our commercial development community and all the hard work they do to make Greater Victoria such an amazing place,” said Sandi-Jo Ayers, president of the Board. “It is thanks in part to our nominees and winners that our area is lauded on the international stage. These developments create jobs, new infrastructure and amenities across our municipalities and these awards are the Victoria Real Estate Board’s way of recognizing those achievements.”

The Victoria Real Estate Board’s Commercial Division of REALTORS® established the Awards in 1991 out of a desire to recognize commercial development within the region.

The competition recognizes developers, architects, designers, builders, owners and financiers for enhancing commercial real estate stock, for stimulating urban renewal, and for the risks they undertake to build and renovate commercial space within our community.

Winners are:

Affordable Housing Mount Douglas Manor (Excellence)

Apartment MicroSmart Living (Merit) McClure Terraces (Excellence)

Commercial – Office Capital Park Phase 2 (Excellence)

Commercial – Retail Evergreen Centre (Excellence)

Condominium Travino Gardens (Merit) 986 Heywood (Condominium)

Industrial Don Mann Excavating (Excellence)

Institutional Alex & Jo Campbell Centre for Health and Wellness (Excellence)

Live/Work The Arbours (Merit), The Quartet (Excellence)

Mixed-Use Residential Hudson Place One (Merit), The Black and White (Excellence)

Townhouses West Commons (Excellence)

Judges’ Choice Alex & Jo Campbell Centre for Health and Wellness

A video of the award presentation is available at www.cba.vreb.org.

