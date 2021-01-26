VICEDA Announces New Project to Attract Tech Companies to Vancouver Island

The Vancouver Island Coast Economic Development Association (VICEDA) has announced a new project to boost investment attraction opportunities in the tech sector through an Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) supported partnership.

The VICEDA Regional Technology Attraction Marketing project will improve the region’s online presence by sharing the story of Vancouver Island, including investment advantages, profiles of participating communities and available resources, to identified markets. Targeted web assets will be created, to support promotion of Vancouver Island as an area for tech-related investment and remote and mobile workforce opportunities.

“The goal of this project is to proactively target investors and tech companies that are interested in what our region and its communities have to offer,” says Rose Klukas, President of VICEDA and Economic Development Officer for the City of Campbell River. “During the past few years, and especially during the pandemic, we have been witnessing increased mobile workforce interest in our region and relocation of teams and satellite offices outside of major urban centres.”

The project is one of the priority recommendations from the recently developed regional tech attraction strategy, led by a partnership of Vancouver Island communities located north of the Malahat. The joint initiative created and launched a new website, https://techisland.io, at the end of May 2020.

“Investment attraction is a cornerstone for economic development and digital marketing is an increasingly important tool to ensure communities are competitive in the global economy,” says ICET Board Chair Aaron Stone. “This project builds on the long-term positioning of Vancouver Island as a preferred location for technology and innovation businesses and workers.”

The VICEDA Regional Tech Attraction Group will be open to all communities on Vancouver Island, north of the Malahat and currently includes Campbell River, Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

For more information about the Economic Development Readiness Program visit www.islandcoastaltrust.ca/ economic-development-readiness.