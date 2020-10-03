Taste of Langford spotlights eateries in business booster campaign

If you haven’t been out for dinner in the West Shore lately, here’s a great incentive. The City of Langford has launched the latest iteration of its popular ‘I Am Langford’ business promotion campaign. Titled ‘Taste of Langford,’ it is aimed at supporting eateries located in the West Shore.

Participating businesses are introducing a unique dish, value add or discount, which will only be available during the campaign, which runs October through December 21st this year.

“There are so many unique businesses that have found their place in Langford,” says Castro Boateng, Head Chef and Owner of House of Boateng (winner of the 2019 YAM Magazine Best Restaurants Awards for Chef of the Year). “Taste of Langford is providing those businesses with an opportunity to showcase themselves to people who may not have visited or heard of them before. More than anything, I’m excited to see what Taste of Langford promotions other businesses come up with!”

In a media release, the City of Langford says they recognize the struggle that the business community has endured throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, having to shutter their doors and then implementing stringent health and safety protocols for customers once they were able to reopen.

When the pandemic hit City staff supported Langford businesses by producing and distributing a variety of free physical distancing and other related floor decals, face masks and shields (for cost), while Council passed a new patio bylaw allowing businesses to expand their square footage outdoors.

“I encourage everyone to support our local Langford businesses and restaurants in any way you can,” says the City of Langford’s Mayor Stew Young. “Our thriving business community has grown significantly over the years, with many unique and vibrant eateries now calling our City home.”

Participating businesses are listed at www.TasteOfLangford.com, which includes details on featured promotions. Follow the City on Instagram – @CityOfLangford – for the latest campaign updates.

