Roundtable on Mental Health

Douglas brings together five Victoria business and human resource leaders to discuss the realities of mental health and well-being in the workplace.

with Carla Sorrell

Mental health and well-being have come to the fore over the last year as people have been stretched thin, each with their own unique set of stressors. There’s no one-stop fix in what is a deeply individualized landscape of anxieties, exacerbated by uncertainty.

Douglas brought together a panel of business owners and human resource leaders to talk about how the pandemic has affected mental health and well-being in the workplace. They are united in their forward-thinking approaches toward mental health and have skillfully navigated the subject with their teams and within their organizations through the year.

After months of working off the cuff, these companies have found some clarity on what worked and what didn’t, and they have seen, through time and practice, challenges transform into opportunities for new ways of working together.

The insights shared among our panelists are honest and open reflections on the realities of addressing mental health within their respective sectors. The themes that came out of this conversation provide insight and thought leadership on what organizations should consider to nurture, retain and attract talent in the future. The conversation reflects the optimism of its participants, who acknowledged the opportunity to reflect on business processes, cast away outdated practices and embrace change where it benefits the culture moving forward.

PANELISTS: Rasool Rayani, Owner and President Heart Pharmacy; Ryan Hube, People and Culture Manager at Abstract Developments; Adele Fraser, Director, People and Culture at the Village Restaurants; Nicole Lee, VP People and Operations, Redbrick; Jason Morehouse, CEO and Cofounder, Checkfront.