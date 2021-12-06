Holiday Gift Guide

Looking for a gift to be enjoyed year round? Give a 5-seasons experience from The Butchart Gardens with a 12-Month Pass, the perfect holiday gift for that special client. 2021: $65.60 + tax / 2022: $72.00 + tax

The Butchart Gardens

250-652-4422

Give the gift of experience! From soaking in heated seaside mineral pools, to relaxing with a Boathouse Spa treatment or indulging at FARO Handcrafted Pizza and Tasting Room or The Snug Pub, an Oak Bay BeachHotel eGift Card provides the ultimate luxurious escape for all those near and dear to you this holiday season!

Oak Bay Beach Hotel

1175 Beach Drive

250-598-4556

Big discounts and free offers for locals at Victoria’s finest attractions, with health precautions in place to keep you safe. You’ll enjoy the knowledge that you now have the perfect stocking stuffer. Nicely done. $17 adults $11 youth & senior (under 13 & over 65)

Attractions Victoria

Tickets available through all Save on Foods locations and beatourist.ca

Gift an experience to remember with Inn at Laurel Point gift cards. Treat family and friends to the perfect present — from dinner, to a well-deserved break.

Inn at Laurel Point

680 Montreal Street

250-386-8721

What do you get someone who has it all? Give the gift of choice. Whether it’s the gift of a getaway at Vancouver Island’s very own “European Destination,” a relaxing treatment at the Tuscan Spa or an evening out at Alpina Restaurant, the Villa Eyrie Resort has what you need. Gift the experience today!

Villa Eyrie

600 Ebadora Lane, Malahat

250-856-0188