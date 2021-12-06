    Holiday Gift Guide

    Give the perfect gift this holiday season for your client, colleague or yourself!

    By
    Douglas magazine
    -
    Cococo Chocolateirs

    Our Dec/January issue features the annual Douglas gift guide. Here’s our round up for the 2021 Holiday season:

    Butchart Gardens

    Looking for a gift to be enjoyed year round? Give a 5-seasons experience from The Butchart Gardens with a 12-Month Pass, the perfect holiday gift for that special client. 2021: $65.60 + tax / 2022: $72.00 + tax

    The Butchart Gardens
    250-652-4422

    Oak Bay Beach Hotel

    Give the gift of experience! From soaking in heated seaside mineral pools, to relaxing with a Boathouse Spa treatment or indulging at FARO Handcrafted Pizza and Tasting Room or The Snug Pub, an Oak Bay BeachHotel eGift Card provides the ultimate luxurious escape for all those near and dear to you this holiday season!

    Oak Bay Beach Hotel
    1175 Beach Drive
    250-598-4556

     

    Attraction VictoriaBig discounts and free offers for locals at Victoria’s finest attractions, with health precautions in place to keep you safe. You’ll enjoy the knowledge that you now have the perfect stocking stuffer. Nicely done. $17 adults $11 youth & senior (under 13 & over 65)

    Attractions Victoria
    Tickets available through all Save on Foods locations and beatourist.ca

    Inn at the Laurel Point

    Gift an experience to remember with Inn at Laurel Point gift cards. Treat family and friends to the perfect present — from dinner, to a well-deserved break.

    Inn at Laurel Point
    680 Montreal Street
    250-386-8721

    Villa Eyrie Resort

    What do you get someone who has it all? Give the gift of choice. Whether it’s the gift of a getaway at Vancouver Island’s very own “European Destination,” a relaxing treatment at the Tuscan Spa or an evening out at Alpina Restaurant, the Villa Eyrie Resort has what you need. Gift the experience today!

    Villa Eyrie
    600 Ebadora Lane, Malahat
    250-856-0188

    Pharmasave Broadmead

    Bright idea! Now in store: new flashlights from Nebo, from 360 to 6,000 Lumen. A practical, long-distance, wide light with impressive light modes. Our varied selection includes handheld and headlamp styles— the perfect stocking stuffer!

    Pharmasave Broadmead
    #310-777 Royal Oak Drive

    Heart and Sole

    Warmth is a place called Glerups. Our passion is felt.

    Heart and Sole
    1023 Fort Street
    250-920-7653

    Sapphire Day Spa

    Give something to remember.
    For the person in your life who already has everything, give the gift of an exceptional experience.

    Sapphire Day Spa
    714 View Street
    250-385-6676

    Cococo Chocolateirs

    Award-winning handcrafted chocolates made with simple ingredients and sustainable
    couverture, our famous Yule logs and Copper Boxes have been a beloved part of gift-giving for
    decades.

    Cococo Chocolateirs
    #520-777 Royal Oak Drive
    250-744-1596

    Level Ground Coffee

    The perfect holiday gift, roasted in Victoria!
    Level Ground combines a deep knowledge of direct trade relationships with our quality team’s expertise to craft exceptional coffee for you.

    Level Ground

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR