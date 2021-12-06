Holiday Gift Guide

Our Dec/January issue features the annual Douglas gift guide. Here’s our round up for the 2021 Holiday season:
Looking for a gift to be enjoyed year round? Give a 5-seasons experience from The Butchart Gardens with a 12-Month Pass, the perfect holiday gift for that special client. 2021: $65.60 + tax / 2022: $72.00 + tax
The Butchart Gardens
250-652-4422
Give the gift of experience! From soaking in heated seaside mineral pools, to relaxing with a Boathouse Spa treatment or indulging at FARO Handcrafted Pizza and Tasting Room or The Snug Pub, an Oak Bay BeachHotel eGift Card provides the ultimate luxurious escape for all those near and dear to you this holiday season!
Oak Bay Beach Hotel
1175 Beach Drive
250-598-4556
Big discounts and free offers for locals at Victoria’s finest attractions, with health precautions in place to keep you safe. You’ll enjoy the knowledge that you now have the perfect stocking stuffer. Nicely done. $17 adults $11 youth & senior (under 13 & over 65)
Attractions Victoria
Tickets available through all Save on Foods locations and beatourist.ca
Gift an experience to remember with Inn at Laurel Point gift cards. Treat family and friends to the perfect present — from dinner, to a well-deserved break.
Inn at Laurel Point
680 Montreal Street
250-386-8721
What do you get someone who has it all? Give the gift of choice. Whether it’s the gift of a getaway at Vancouver Island’s very own “European Destination,” a relaxing treatment at the Tuscan Spa or an evening out at Alpina Restaurant, the Villa Eyrie Resort has what you need. Gift the experience today!
Villa Eyrie
600 Ebadora Lane, Malahat
250-856-0188
Bright idea! Now in store: new flashlights from Nebo, from 360 to 6,000 Lumen. A practical, long-distance, wide light with impressive light modes. Our varied selection includes handheld and headlamp styles— the perfect stocking stuffer!
Pharmasave Broadmead
#310-777 Royal Oak Drive
Warmth is a place called Glerups. Our passion is felt.
Heart and Sole
1023 Fort Street
250-920-7653
Give something to remember.
For the person in your life who already has everything, give the gift of an exceptional experience.
Sapphire Day Spa
714 View Street
250-385-6676
Award-winning handcrafted chocolates made with simple ingredients and sustainable
couverture, our famous Yule logs and Copper Boxes have been a beloved part of gift-giving for
decades.
Cococo Chocolateirs
#520-777 Royal Oak Drive
250-744-1596
The perfect holiday gift, roasted in Victoria!
Level Ground combines a deep knowledge of direct trade relationships with our quality team’s expertise to craft exceptional coffee for you.