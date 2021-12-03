Canadian government invests in Victoria’s Open Ocean Robotics

Greater Victoria’s blue economy just got a big boost from the federal government.

The Ministry of Innovation, Science and Industry, and of Natural Resources, announced an investment on December 2, 2021 of $2.8 million in Victoria-based Open Ocean Robotics through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).

“This is the second SDTC investment in Open Ocean Robotics (OOR) and part of a continuing collaboration that is helping the company advance its cleantech solution for gathering ocean data and protecting the marine environment,” according to their media release.

CEO Julie Angus has long been known as a pioneer in sustainable, innovative ocean-applied technology. Last year she sat down with Douglas guest editor Samarth Mod to talk about their solar powered autonomous boat, and how it’s propelled their business to incredible growth and success.

“The tide is shifting and people are starting to pay more attention to the oceans,” she said at the time. “I hope that trend continues, and I think our company will be one of the key players in making that transition to a digital ocean.”

Her prediction is already coming true.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry says “cleantech innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization are key to the vital shift to a healthier environment and a net-zero carbon economy. Today’s announcement will boost our leadership in climate and waste reduction technologies and help foster a truly Canadian success story.”

The government’s prior investment in Open Ocean Robotics provided seed funding for one of their first solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) prototypes, designed to monitor and protect marine environments for months at a time, without producing greenhouse gas emissions. The vessels capture key data to help conserve marine biodiversity, prevent overfishing and other threats to ocean health, and better understand the impacts of climate change.

Open Ocean Robotics will use the latest SDTC investment to advance its SeaSense initiative, protecting the marine environment with the latest generation of zero-emission autonomous vessels, artificial intelligence and advanced sensors.

“We are delighted to have the support and recognition of SDTC for our technology to advance ocean monitoring,” says Angus. “This will accelerate the development of our solar-powered autonomous boats and real-time data analytics systems to help transform how we understand and protect our oceans.”

Quick facts