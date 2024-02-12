Douglas Weekly – February 12

IN THE KNOW:

Vancouver Island Named B.C.’s Most Resilient Region

Last week, BC Business released its Resilient Cities Ranking. For the fourth year in a row, Vancouver Island cities ranked highest on the top-50 list, while the Burnaby-based magazine named Vancouver Island “this year’s top-performing region.”

BC Business measures resiliency using 10 criteria, including household financial vulnerability, rental vacancy rate, average annual unemployment rate, economic diversity and housing starts per 10,000 residents.

Central Saanich, Sidney and Langford snagged the ranking’s top three spots, respectively — followed close behind by Saanich in 9th place and Victoria in 16th. Seven other Island cities, including Courtenay, Parksville and Sooke, made the rankings.

Find out more about the rankings here.

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

A Young Professional’s Guide to Money Management

From juggling student loans to building a financial nest egg, here’s how to stay on top of your finances.

By Liam Razzell

Student loans, credit cards, bills, budgets, housing, investments, retirements — as a young professional, you have a lot to think about. Throw inflation, a high cost of living and exorbitant rental costs into the mix, and money management can seem overwhelming.

Despite these challenges, there’s a lot you can do to set yourself up for the future. We turned to two financial planners — both of whom are young professionals — for their advice for managing your loans and credit cards, figuring out if your rent’s too high, saving for retirement, budgeting, thinking about your finances holistically and long-term life planning.

Read what they have to say in the latest issue of Douglas.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

February 13: Understanding HR Legislation Workshop

February 14: BC Ferries Business Opportunities Forum

February 17: Vancouver Island Black Entrepreneurs and Business Expo

February 20: Mastering the Narrative Seminar: Women, Business, and Conquering Imposter Syndrome

February 22: Women Building Businesses Start-Up Hub

February 22: Employing Newcomers in the Capital Region Seminar

March 1: Make it Safe Health and Safety Conference

March 6-7: B.C. Tourism Industry Conference

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference

March 19-22: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training Event

March 21: Saanich Peninsula Chamber March Mixer

March 22: Victoria F*ckup Nights

April 18: Saanich Peninsula Chamber April Mixer

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference