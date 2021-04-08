Courtenay business creates solution for sustainable water purification

Courtenay-based Clearflo Solutions is manufacturing sustainable clean drinking water systems, powered by renewable energy.

Worldwide, 785 million people — one in nine — lack access to safe water, and nearly one million people die each year from water, sanitation and hygiene-related diseases. In Canada, at least 40 First Nation reserves have long-term water advisories.

ClearFlo aims to provide safe, clean water with its mobile clean-water drinking system Mobilpur10. It can be wind or solar powered and is able to deliver 50,000 litres a day, enough for up to 1,500 people.

It currently has a successful system up and running in Nanjing, China, and is waiting for COVID restrictions to lift to complete a system in Panama. The company is also in talks with Island First Nations communities.

“We are currently talking with two First Nations chiefs to confirm the location of the demonstration system,” says Clearflo founder Kevin Haughton. “We need to ensure we have the proper spot for operations and monitoring.”

The Mobilpur10 employs natural filter media, which mimics the Earth’s ground layers.By precisely layering this various media, the system captures contaminants, sediment and bacteria. The water is then filtered through a one micron filter and then disinfected with sodium hypochlorite.

Manufactured in ClearFlo’s facility on Vancouver Island, the system is designed to operate in the harshest conditions and is remotely monitored, utilizing onboard communications technology.

“The system is generally pumping clean water within three days of arriving on site,” Haughton says.