Campbell River Rising: A Roundtable Discussion on Innovative Regional Economic Development

Join Douglas editor Carla Sorrell on Thursday May 6 from noon to 1 pm for a discussion about the diversification of Campbell River’s business ecosystem. This conversation is an opportunity to expand the conversation around Douglas’s current cover story, Campbell River Rising, and to think about what factors are driving innovation and growth in the region.

The online roundtable event is free to attend. Click HERE to register.

Guests:

Andreas Hagen, Study-Build

Technology entrepreneur Andreas Hagen is the co-founder of rural design studio Study-Build along with life partner Danielle. He is a founding member of the Campbell River Area Angel Group (CRAAG) and is actively involved in building the local technology ecosystem.

Christine Lilyholm, Stonehouse Teas

The well known local culinary expert and former North Island College instructor has owned Stonehouse Teas for five years. She recently impressed the community with her fast, efficient pivot of her business to an outdoor, window service model as well as creating an online shop, winning a Build Back Better resilience award from the City of Campbell River.

Cris Fletcher, Genesis/G2 CNC

If you look up ‘experienced entrepreneur’ in the dictionary, you’ll see Cris Fletcher listed. His is a several-pronged business that includes structural design and prototyping, graphic arts and marketing and many will recognize his work on the Naturally, Campbell River shop local campaign packaging as well as Dad’s Root Beer.

Rose Klukas, City of Campbell River

As the Economic Development Officer for Campbell River Rose Klukas is tasked with growing and diversifying the region’s economic portfolio. She’s lauded for her entrepreneurial drive and her dedication to attracting and nurturing new business and employers to her community.