Well known business leader among mentors for BCAMA’s Level Up

Island marketers looking for support and advice as they hone their skills and grow their careers can now take advantage of a new program.

The BC Chapter of the American Marketing Association (BCAMA) – a non-profit organization uniting marketers from all industries and disciplines to connect, and learn since 1955 – has introduced a mentorship program called Level Up, which has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response – selling out every spot in its first year.

Level Up is for driven middle managers with three to seven plus years of experience who are seeking to “level up” their leadership skills. The program is designed to pair ambitious marketing mentees with senior marketer mentors. Royal Roads University serves as the education sponsor.

Mentors include Steve Mossop, President of Insights West; Kim Mech, Director of Marketing and Communications at the UBC Sauder School of Business and Janet Docherty, the owner of Merridale Cidery and Distillery.

“Having a mentor is a crucial step in building any career”, says Janet Docherty, owner of Merridale Cidery and Distillery. “I am so happy to be a part of this program’s inaugural year and to meet the next generation of marketing whizzes. Having a mentor to help navigate any challenges in the industry could develop someone’s career in leaps and bounds.”

This year’s group of mentees hails from a broad range of companies including Lululemon, MR, MIKES Steakhouse, Vancouver Island University, and Ivanhoe Cambridge. Mentees will have the opportunity to expand their networks, learn about leadership strategies, and receive guidance and advice for career growth.

