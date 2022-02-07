Business and healthcare leaders support popular Alzheimer Society of B.C. virtual breakfast

Jeff Woodburn has been an active supporter of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. since the mid-‘90s – long enough to witness how dementia is viewed in our communities and the steps the Society is taking to create change.

Woodburn, who was initially connected to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Victoria Resource Centre as a caregiver to his parents who lived with dementia, believes that the organization is key.

“People are becoming more aware of the importance of the Society as their friends begin to go through the journey,” he says.

Woodburn has been supporting the charity long enough to see its signature fundraising event, Breakfast to Remember, which he was instrumental in establishing on the Island nine years ago, transform from an in-person networking breakfast to a popular virtual event since the outset of the pandemic.

Annual Breakfast to Remember events bring B.C. business leaders together to hear inspiring talks and help raise critical funds for Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services, including increased virtual programming. Funds raised also enable dementia research in B.C.

On March 3, Woodburn will join people from across the province at this year’s virtual Breakfast to Remember, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Lisa Genova, neuroscientist and #1 international and New York Times bestselling author of Still Alice.

Woodburn is among a group of committed business leaders in Victoria, Vancouver and Kelowna who had attended in-person Breakfast to Remember events in the past, and who still attend to ensure the success of the virtual event.

In 2021, the Society’s first virtual Breakfast sold out. This year, ticket purchasers also gain access to an exclusive research event on March 4 with a panel of B.C.’s leading dementia researchers.

For people like Christa Castillo, Chair of the Victoria Breakfast to Remember organizing committee and Community Relations Director for event sponsor Amica Senior Lifestyles, support for Breakfast to Remember – whether virtual or in-person – reflects ongoing work to improve the lives of people living with dementia.

“As a leading memory care provider, supporting and advocating for seniors living with memory challenges means more that just creating safe and inclusive spaces inside our walls,” says Castillo. “We are diligent about nurturing strong connections and uplifting relationships in the greater community that align with our values and enrich the lives of seniors each day.”

Over the years, Woodburn has seen the Society grow to support increased demand for services. Thanks to administrative leadership, coordinated volunteer efforts, focused community fundraising and strong support from the Province, he says, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. has entered a new era of critical awareness building and enabling exciting research.

Because of the virtual nature of the event, people anywhere in the province will have the opportunity to learn first hand about the Society’s work in both areas, as well as the latest in dementia research, while helping change the future for families affected by the disease.

About Breakfast to Remember speaker, Dr. Lisa Genova

Keynote speaker Dr. Lisa Genova holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Harvard University and has captured a special place in contemporary fiction, writing stories that are equally inspired by neuroscience and the human spirit. Her first TED talk on brain health has been viewed over five million times, with her most recent talk garnering more than one million views in its first month alone. Genova’s extensively-researched fiction describes the unique journeys of people living with neurological diseases and disorders. She writes with passion and accuracy to educate, demystify, destigmatize and ultimately inspire support for care and scientific research.

Breakfast to Remember is set for Thursday, March 3, from 7:30 – 9 a.m. Tickets include access to an exclusive research event, a live discussion about the latest research here in B.C. The research event, slated for noon on March 4, features a panel discussion with three of B.C.’s leading dementia researchers:

Mari DeMarco, Clinical Chemist, Providence Health Care

Stuart MacDonald Professor, Department of Psychology, UVic and Research Fellow, Institute on Aging and Lifelong Health

Julie Robillard, Assistant Professor, Neurology, UBC and Scientist, Patient Experience, BC Children’s & Women’s Hospitals

To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit BreakfastToRemember.ca.