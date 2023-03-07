A local investment firm just turned 100 – Its clients know why.

One hundred years ago, an investment firm was founded on the Golden Rule: treat others the way you would want to be treated. Two Canadian military officers returned to BC after World War I with a vision to do just that for clients – and there begins the story of Odlum Brown.

Through a century of global ups and downs, and once-in-a-generation events, this full-service investment firm survived and thrived. Today, Odlum Brown is a firm of passionate individuals dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals. For 57 of these years, Odlum Brown has been proud to serve the Greater Victoria community.

Last month, clients and friends were invited to celebrate Odlum Brown’s 100th anniversary at the firm’s Annual Address presentation in Victoria. Says Victoria Branch Manager Peter Jando, “The Annual Address was an incredible opportunity to come together in person with our clients, share in this milestone with them, and let them know what’s on our minds going forward.”

Odlum Brown’s key differentiator is its independence, which enables the firm to act solely in its clients’ best interests – always. It allows them to be fully objective in their recommendations; to design strategies for clients’ individual needs; and for everyone at Odlum Brown to enjoy ownership of what they achieve together.

The team at Odlum Brown is bound together by a strong sense of care and common purpose. While the firm is proudly recognized as one of Canada’s Most AdmiredTM Corporate Cultures, one Victoria team member says it goes even deeper: “This isn’t just culture; this is home.”

Odlum Brown also strives to feel like home to clients. Says one Odlum Brown Victoria client, “Odlum Brown feels like a very caring family who only wants the best for you. I feel very much looked after, my needs addressed, a clear plan laid out for our future needs, resulting in a well-managed portfolio. That’s been my journey, and Odlum Brown has been the guide.”

Indeed, Odlum Brown takes a long-term, client-focused approach. Guided by their Odlum Brown advisor, clients successfully navigate challenging life transitions, secure comfortable retirements and reach other meaningful goals.

In many cases, Odlum Brown serves several generations within families. As one Odlum Brown Victoria client recently shared, “My parents introduced me to Odlum Brown after years of poor results with a large Canadian bank. The difference was amazing, and now 10 years later I’ve introduced my kids to OB as well.”

Nationally recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, Odlum Brown is well positioned to meet clients’ needs as they evolve. For clients’ overall financial wellness, the firm offers financial planning services including insurance products, tax information, estate planning and more through wholly owned subsidiary Odlum Brown Financial Services Limited.

Odlum Brown is also an invaluable partner to the community. In Greater Victoria, the firm’s support is wide-ranging, from the Victoria Symphony to Our Place Society, Anawim House to the Therapeutic Riding Association, as well as the Victoria Conservatory of Music, the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, Swiftsure International Yacht Race, and the Belfry Theatre, to name a few. For its team members’ passionate support of hundreds of charitable organizations nationwide, Odlum Brown was recognized with a Canada’s Volunteer Award by none other than the Government of Canada.

Over 100 years, Odlum Brown has witnessed more than most of us will in our lifetimes, and has lived to tell the tale. While many transformational leaders have assured its success, the key has been their loyalty to the firm’s core values and purpose. To put clients first. To take care of team members. To protect – at times, fiercely – the firm’s independence. To be synonymous with integrity, professionalism and accountability.

Even as everyone at Odlum Brown celebrates this year’s incredible milestone, they are planning for the future. To grow, while increasing the value offered to clients. To make an even bigger difference in the community. To build new relationships with clients across geographies and generations, and with the country’s brightest talent.

Above all, to continue leveraging Odlum Brown’s century of experience, game-changing independence and the Golden Rule upon which it was founded to help clients achieve their financial goals – for generations.

