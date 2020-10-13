A Deep Dive on Vancouver Island Food Security

Both the Moss Street and Esquimalt farmer’s markets reorganized spaces to allow for social distancing, spreading their vendors across large outdoor areas. Both also now list their products online via localline.ca, allowing for pre-orders for pick up and delivery.

They’re following the precedent set in 2014 by the Cow-op, the non-profit virtual farm market connecting Cowichan Valley farmers directly with consumers using a pioneering online retail and distribution model.

More than 100 valley food producers — including farmers, cheese makers, bakers and others — list their wares on the cow-op.ca site. Customers place their weekly orders online, and farmers deliver to the Cow-op’s food hub, where orders are packed for pick up and delivery in Duncan and Victoria.

Cow-op manager Derrick Pawlowski says sales “increased ten fold” when the pandemic hit, with volunteers springing into action to make sure orders were filled and delivered.

“It meant a complete change to our original system,” says Pawlowski, explaining that the Duncan warehouse was set up to process a maximum of 60 orders per week.

“In one week, 27 orders were typical, but, all of a sudden, it jumped to 68, then 160, and went to 240,” he says. “I think this is going to change the Cow-op forever.”

Another innovation that’s evolved as a result of COVID is the South Island FarmHub, a new farmer-driven produce distribution centre based in Victoria. An injection of capital via the Rapid Relief Fund helped fast track the hub.

“This was a solution where charities who wanted to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to those impacted by losing jobs or economic pressures would be granted Farmbucks to buy from local farmers who had lost their markets,” says Geggie.

“Having the Good Food Network, Farmer2Farmer and the Food Share network in place allowed us to mobilize quickly, launching the SI FarmHub in less than 30 days, to distribute local produce to agencies serving the most vulnerable in our community.”

The FarmHub is now set up for both wholesale and retail customers and offers

a weekly home delivery service of curated, seasonal food boxes from more than 20 CRD farms.

FarmHub promises to be a game changer for farmers, consumers, retailers and restaurants, another vital piece in the food security puzzle.

Food Security at the Grocers

Even as the pandemic caused food sales to spike for big box retailers like Walmart and Costco, Victorians filled their freezers and pantries with local food, supplied by local independent grocers.