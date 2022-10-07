Victoria Chamber hosts inaugural Hall of Fame Awards

Almost 500 people celebrated Greater Victoria’s legends of business October 5 at the Victoria Conference Centre.

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Business Hall of Fame presented by RBC was held after more than a year of planning and pandemic-related delays.

Previous winners of The Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Business Award were among the inductees: Bill McCreadie, Gordy Dodd, Eric Charman, Mel Cooper, Murray and Lynda Farmer, Naz Rayani, Bob Skene, Keith Dagg, Terry Farmer, Cedric Steele, Gordon Denford, Alex A. Campbell, Robert H. Wright and John Chew.

An independent selection committee chose the inaugural Hall of Fame inductees: Chief Robert Sam, Helen Beirnes, Clare Copeland, Ron Lou-Poy and Ian Maxwell.

“We’ve been anticipating this for so long and it truly delivered for everyone who was here,” Chamber Chair John Wilson said. “Our business community was tested by the pandemic. I’m not going to lie — it was tough for a lot of people. So having a celebration of business in Greater Victoria was cathartic. It’s so good to be together with the many people who have played key roles in the development of our region’s economy.”

Now that a foundational cohort of community leaders are in place, the next step for the Business Hall of Fame is to begin selecting the next inductees for 2024. Planning is also underway for a permanent instalment accessible to the public.

“The Business Hall of Fame was an idea I had to create a proper avenue to preserve and honour the work of leaders who paved the way for so many businesses to be successful in Greater Victoria,” Chamber CEO Bruce Williams said. “We built on that idea with amazing insight from our Chamber Champions and direction from our board.”

Every two years, new inductees will be honoured as positive role models in the business community. Inductees are selected for showing regional leadership, insightful vision and a sustained and significant commitment to the prosperity of our region. The process to select inductees recognizes and respects the diversity of leaders who helped build business in Greater Victoria over the decades.