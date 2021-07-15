Victoria Chamber announces Business Hall of Fame

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the establishment of a Business Hall of Fame for the region.

The Greater Victoria Chamber Business Hall of Fame, presented by RBC, will be the first of its kind on Vancouver Island and will celebrate the legacy of pioneers and leaders who have played a role in the region’s economic growth and prosperity.

“Supporting business supports our community,” says Jack Leung, RBC’s Vice President, Business Financial Services, South Vancouver Island. “RBC has a long history of supporting local businesses in Greater Victoria. Partnering with the Chamber to celebrate the exceptional success stories in our region is an ideal way to inspire future business leaders and innovative entrepreneurs.”

“The story of The Chamber is the story of Greater Victoria in so many ways, and it is time to honour all of the individuals who helped establish and grow business in our region,” Chamber Chair John Wilson says. “Throughout The Chamber’s history we have accelerated our members’ connections to support their growth.”

“Nearly 160 years ago, The Chamber was founded to establish southern Vancouver Island as a banking and shipping centre for gold mining,” Chamber CEO Bruce Williams says. “Since then, we’ve worked with all sectors and sizes of business to create long-term resilience for our region and diversity in our economy. We will be diligent in selecting individuals, companies or families who have been inclusive and fair in their business practices.”

The Greater Victoria Business Hall of Fame presented by RBC will induct multiple recipients each year to recognize regional leadership, insightful vision, a sustained and significant commitment to the prosperity of Greater Victoria and a positive role model in the business community. The process to select inductees will recognize and respect the diversity of leaders who helped build business in Greater Victoria over the decades.

“It’s important that we remember those that have come before so future generations can continue to build a better tomorrow,” Dan Dagg, Chair of The Chamber’s Board of Governors, says. “That’s why we are delighted that RBC is partnering with us to make this event possible.”

“Generations have come and gone, with each leaving a legacy that has made us who we are, a community,” says Mark Lovick, RBC Regional Vice President, South Vancouver Island. “It’s a privilege to be part of this inaugural event that will honour our region’s remarkable history, highlight our current success and inspire our community’s future prosperity.”

Inductees will be announced this fall with an official ceremony scheduled to take place in February 2022.

The announcement was made the same week as Williams was named to the inaugural Canadian Chamber of Commerce BIPOC and Inclusion Council. He says “Chambers are experts at building connections and bringing people together. We talk about being more inclusive and diverse, and we also need to walk the walk by hearing directly from voices and lived experiences that will guide us in making meaningful change.”

Since 1863, The Chamber has served Greater Victoria by working together to build good business and great community through advocacy, networking, professional development and innovative services as changing times require. Find out more at VictoriaChamber.ca.

