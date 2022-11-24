Victoria Chamber announces 1863 Impact Award

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce has launched the 1863 Impact Award in celebration of its 160th anniversary.

The award, says the Chamber, will help people gain the skills needed to find success and contribute to Greater Victoria’s workforce, ensuring our region’s economy remains robust for years to come.

A total of $160,000 will be distributed over a multi-year term to establish entrance awards for post-secondary students, with the University of Victoria receiving $90,000, Camosun College getting $45,000 and Royal Roads University $25,000.

Each school will manage the selection of award recipients as well as the specific timing of their process. In 2023, 13 students who meet the criteria will receive awards, which will be available for many years to come.

“Chamber leadership feels strongly about making a difference that is tangible as well as aspirational, so we’re proud to announce the new 1863 Impact Award for post-secondary students,” Chamber CEO Bruce Williams said. “Investing in ambitious and motivated students is one way we can make a positive contribution to a person’s life. Doing so also helps that person gain the skills and tools needed to one day join the business community and help build a better community.”

The amount per award will be $2,000, with the number handed out varying by institution. The application period varies by institution as well, with UVic launching theirs in February, Camosun in May and Royal Roads in June.

Each post-secondary will be responsible for judging and selecting the award recipients and will have slightly different criteria; however, preference is given to the following:

Student(s) who are dependents of a current member of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce

Student(s) who self-identify as belonging to an under-represented group or groups with historical and/or current barriers to equity

Student(s) who demonstrate financial need.

For more information on the Greater Victoria Chamber 1863 Impact Award, including how to apply or contribute, go to victoriachamber.ca/ impact-award.