Victoria business leader announced as Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Douglas 10 to Watch Awards

Douglas magazine is pleased to announce that Odlum Brown Limited and Mark Mawhinney, Portfolio Manager will be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Douglas magazine 10 to Watch awards.

Now in their 13th year, the 10 to Watch Awards spotlight emerging businesses less than three years old whose companies show great potential for exponential growth and success.

“I know first-hand that being an entrepreneur can be tough,” says Mark Mawhinney. “Beginning in my early twenties, I founded, built and successfully sold two businesses. I understand the hard work, dedication and passion of the entrepreneurial journey and along with Odlum Brown Limited, I am pleased to support Vancouver Island’s emerging business leaders as the Presenting Sponsor of Douglas Magazine’s 10 to Watch Awards.”

As a Portfolio Manager with Odlum Brown Limited, Mark provides investment advice and discretionary portfolio management to high-net-worth professionals and business people with complex investment needs. He often advises families, managing multiple generations of wealth. A student of corporate governance, Mark completed the Institute of Corporate Directors’ Director Education Program in 2020 and earned the ICD.D designation that year.

Before turning his focus to investing, Mark founded his first business in his early twenties and built it up to over $6 million in revenue before successfully selling and starting his second business, which he sold in his early thirties.

Mark moved to Victoria in 2011 and has embraced the Island way of life. In addition to being an avid reader, Mark takes advantage of BC’s outdoor life by boating, golfing, hiking and jogging. He is committed to giving back to the community and is currently Vice-Chair of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority Board of Directors.

“It is important to recognize and highlight the new businesses on Vancouver Island who bring so much energy and inspiration to our community,” says Lise Gyorkos, president of Page One Publishing, which produces Douglas magazine. “These awards would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, and we are delighted and grateful to welcome Mark Mawhinney of Odlum Brown Limited as our Presenting Sponsor.”

As one of B.C.’s most respected investment companies, Odlum Brown is a full-service firm providing disciplined investment advice and objective, value-based research with a singular focus on clients.

“At Odlum Brown, we invest for our clients’ futures,” says Pete Jando, Branch Manager and Portfolio Manager. “We also invest in the communities where our clients and team members live and work. Since the mid-1960s, Odlum Brown has been supporting communities across Vancouver Island. Community involvement is at the root of our corporate culture, and we are proud to contribute to the growth and development of our Island communities through sponsorship, corporate philanthropy and volunteerism.”

This year’s 10 to Watch awards will be announced in a special 10 to Watch issue of Douglas magazine and broadcast on CHEK TV, 6:30 pm, April 2.

Established in 2006 by Page One Publishing Inc., Douglas is Vancouver Island’s premier business magazine and media brand. Douglas is essential reading for business leaders and innovators in Victoria and on Vancouver Island. The in-depth and local coverage of key people and issues affecting our region has earned a highly engaged and loyal readership.