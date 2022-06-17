Vancouver Island Economic Alliance appoints new President & CEO

Julie Sperber is the new President and CEO of the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance (VIEA), effective August 1, 2022.

She joins the organization after serving as Executive Director of the Gabriola Chamber of Commerce for more than four years. Sperber has also worked internationally in the hospitality industry and has held management roles in the non-profit, manufacturing and hospitality sectors. Her experience as an entrepreneur includes stints as a studio-based artist and teacher, with a retail gallery and workshop both in Victoria and on Gabriola Island.

Shannon Baikie, VIEA Board Chair, says “as an experienced leader and community connector, Julie brings passion, ability to leverage opportunities, and knowledge of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, and how they work within the broader economy. Further, Julie’s ability to build relationships and identify collaborative partnerships benefiting regional business and economic diversification make her an excellent choice for President and CEO of VIEA.”

Sperber will work closely with VIEA’s outgoing president, George Hanson, who will remain with the organization until at least December 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition of leadership, maintain momentum on key initiatives, and ensure a successful 16th annual State of the Island Economic Summit, to be held in person at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo, October 26 and 27.

“I am thrilled to be joining VIEA and am excited to build upon the organization’s success,” says Sperber. ”I look forward to working with George and the VIEA Board of Directors during the transition period to build a plan that continues to support the regional economy for future generations.”