Vancouver Island businesses among finalists for Small Business BC Awards

Several Vancouver Island businesses are among those vying for the top prizes in the 2021 Small Business BC Awards.

Justo’s Craft Dips (Victoria), Big Foot Donuts (Courtenay, a 2019 Douglas 10 to Watch winner), Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery (Courtenay) and CORE Landscape Products (Courtenay) are among the Top 5 finalists in various categories this year.

A total of 937 nominations were received, representing 558 small businesses (some businesses nominated in multiple award categories) in 88 communities across BC. Nominations were received from a wide range of industries – from Vancouver Island based donuts to Okanagan tiny homes, Vancouver charcuterie to a Valemount spa – offering diverse products and services.

“I think it’s clear from the overwhelming number of nominations and the more than 50,000 public votes, that the spirit of support for small business runs strong in our province. This has been the most difficult year for small business owners and now their communities are standing behind them, recognizing what they’ve been through and celebrating their success,” said Small Business BC CEO, Tom Conway.

“This is a terrific opportunity to celebrate the province’s hard-working small business owners,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “Their success and innovation is inspirational. I congratulate all of the nominees for their hard work – they deserve the recognition. They also deserve our gratitude for the contribution they make to communities throughout B.C.”

After being nominated, small businesses had until March 8, 2021 to gain as many votes as possible from the public. Votes were collected by Small Business BC through their website, and the businesses with the most votes in each category (after a normalization process to allow for regional populations) were narrowed down to the top 20.

After being assessed and judged by an internal panel of business experts, the top five finalists in each category were announced on March 22. Here is the full list:

Top 5 Awards Finalists

Best Youth Entrepreneur Award

Purpose Smoothie Co. – Richmond

Sea to Sky Sourdough BReD Inc. – Whistler

Justo’s Craft Dips – Victoria

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics – Canoe

Bigfoot Donuts – Courtenay

Best Community Impact Award

Bubbles Blossom Designs – Clinton

Sisters Sage – New Westminster

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics – Canoe

Sḵwálwen Botanicals – Squamish

Bigfoot Donuts – Courtenay

Best Solopreneur Award

Jak. Natural Designs – Blue River

Chiwis Kiwi Chips – Squamish

Aspect Film Works – Kamloops

Jada Creations – Terrace

Emerald Earth Organic Spa – Valemount

Best Innovation Award

Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery – Courtenay

CORE Landscape Products – Courtenay

Big Bold Brand Inc. – North Vancouver

Matidor – Vancouver

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics – Canoe

Best Immigrant Entrepreneur Award

Soul Bite Food Inc. – Coquitlam

Audielicious Restaurant – Fort St. John

Charcuterie Vancouver – Vancouver

Artemex Mexican Handcrafts – West Kelowna

Kleiner Services Inc. – Burnaby

Premier’s People’s Choice Award

Bigfoot Donuts – Courtenay

Raven Reads Books Ltd. – Logan Lake

Summit Tiny Homes – Vernon

Sḵwálwen Botanicals – Squamish

Justo’s Craft Dips – Victoria

The Top Five finalists will now be required to make a presentation about their business to panel of judges, pitching why their business should win an award. The panel of independent business owners and professionals will then select the winners and they’ll be announced over the course of a three-day virtual gala, from May 4 to May 6, 2021.

Winners receive $1,500, a short video shot by a professional film crew of their business, and an all access pass to Small Business BC’s services.

Tickets to the virtual gala celebrating the winners are free. Register at smallbusinessbc.ca/awards/gala.