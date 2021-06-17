Show Me the Money: a roundtable discussion on finding investment for startups

Join Douglas editor Carla Sorrell on Friday, July 16 from noon to 1 pm for a discussion about financing new businesses. This conversation is an opportunity to hear from both investors and entrepreneurs about when and how to access capital, what kind of options are available and what considerations should be made by both parties.

The discussion will follow up on themes discussed in Douglas’s current Roundtable on Business Growth which can be found in our current 10 to Watch Awards issue celebrating Vancouver Island entrepreneurship.

Click HERE to register. The event is free to the public, with a limit of 100 attendees.

PANELISTS:

Faizan Ali Khan, LetHub

The 2021 Douglas 10 to Watch winner has taken two startups from the idea stage to finished products widely used by thousands of users in three continents. His first was an SEO company, his second in the real estate construction industry, where his company provided tech-enabled mobile marquees to companies for events. After selling it he moved to Canada to complete his MBA degree and start LetHub, a platform connecting landlords and tenants for efficient communication.

Aki Kaltenbach, Save da Sea Foods

Aki Kaltenbach is the founder and CEO of Save Da Sea, a plant-based seafood company based in Victoria, whose mission is to help create a world where we no longer need to kill fish to enjoy seafood. Their first product to market is a vegan smoked salmon made from carrots available in grocery stores and restaurants across Canada.

Stephanie Andrew, Capital Investment Network

Stephanie Andrew is Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Capital Investment Network (CIN), a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the local angel investment community; a Founding Partner of the Women’s Equity Lab; and Partner and CFO of Cindicates, a Victoria-based Seed VC Fund.

She is the former VP Finance at TIMIA Capital and was previously Associate Partner, Diligence at Espresso Capital, an innovative financial firm that provides tax credit and recurring revenue financing to growing technology companies. At Espresso, Stephanie led due diligence and risk assessment efforts on over 100 corporate debt/equity financings ranging from one hundred thousand to several million dollars and was actively involved in shaping the company’s credit scoring methodology and compliance practices.

Stephanie is an active investor in early stage companies, a Client Advisory Board member with the University of Victoria’s Innovation Centre for Entrepreneurship program and a former Board member with the CFA Society Victoria. Stephanie completed a MSc in Molecular Biology and Medical Genetics at the University of Toronto, an MBA at the Schulich School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.

James DeGreef, Cindicates

James is Managing Partner for Cindicates, a new Victoria based Seed VC Fund, and also Chair of the Capital Investment Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the angel investment community in Victoria BC. He is also an active angel investor and keen supporter of many startups in BC, and a Venture Partner for VC firm Good News Ventures based in Toronto.

James co-founded GenoLogics, grew a great team, raised Venture Capital, and sold genomics informatics software into pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, and hospitals across North America and Europe. He led the GenoLogics product efforts and market strategy. In 2015, GenoLogics was acquired by Illumina, the world leader in Human Genome Sequencing.