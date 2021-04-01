Shooting for the Stars: The Unstoppable Growth of Island Films

The film industry.

According to the Vancouver Island South Film & Media Commission, it’s time to celebrate an economic sector that employs locals, brings money into local businesses, is relatively green and has a tremendous upside.

“The film industry, of all the industries out there, is a good news story,” says film commissioner Kathleen Gilbert, surprised by how little attention is being paid to it. “When so many other industries and businesses are struggling so much, we’re at the top of our game right now.”

In fact, 2020 was a record year, generating $50 million in revenue. That’s more than double the $19 million of the year before. And that’s money spent directly in the CRD.

The Capital Region hosted 24 visiting film productions in 2020, plus another 14homegrown ones — everything from Air Bud Entertainment’s Super Pups, Netflix’s MAID and the Lifetime Ruby Landry series to Hallmark features like Deliver By Christmas, as well as documentaries and commercials.

We seem to be getting our big break and we didn’t have to sit at the counter of a diner in a tight sweater and great hair to be discovered.

The next step is to grab a bigger share of the $4.1 billion spent on film and TV production in B.C. last year, the lion’s share in Vancouver. Right now, the CRD gets a thin-as-the-budget-of-a-Canadian-TV-series 2.5 per cent slice. Even with that slim portion, film manages to directly employ 2,000 people in Greater Victoria.

In fact, says Gilbert, the industry got 500 people working on film sets in June who would otherwise have been collecting the CERB. “Not only are these people continuing to spend money, but my tax dollars aren’t going to support them. It’s just such a win-win situation right now for the film industry.”

Gilbert, who’s responsible for marketing the CRD to producers worldwide, has spent the last 10 years selling us to Hollywood, though the first four years of her tenure was trying to sell the provincial government on letting Victoria in on the lucrative distant tax credit that has driven film production in B.C. The lean years, from 2010-14, saw the film industry spend as little as $3 million a year here.

Those tax credits, six in all under the Film Incentive BC Tax Credit Program, cover everything from distant location filming and visual FX to scriptwriting, allowing a production to save a quarter of its budget and millions of dollars.

A founding member of the CineVic Society of Independent Filmmakers and someone who has worked in film here since the early ’90s, Gilbert sees Victoria doing even better.

After L.A. and NYC, Vancouver is the third largest film production centre in North America, servicing, on average, 400 productions annually and generating spending that has increased at about 21 per cent a year over the last decade.

“We get the overflow,” acknowledges Gilbert. “If they can’t get into Gastown because other films are shooting there, they might come over and shoot in Bastion Square.”

She says we’re going to continue to grow, but building a studio here is essential to attract more, and bigger, productions. “For my office, we have to put in the same effort to land a $3 million television movie that we would to land a $200 million budget movie, like Deadpool. And the public has to put up with the same inconvenience. The benefit to the community, in terms of economic drivers, is much more.”