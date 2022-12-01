Patio Permanent: How businesses are making outdoor spaces work year round

The pandemic altered the way we do business, from increasing ecommerce for retailers to the rise of delivery apps and, for restaurants, pubs and bars, to enlisting parking spots for outdoor patios. Many of these changes are here to stay – the outdoor patio being one of them.

Pacific Awnings has been helping Vancouver Island make the most of its residential and commercial outdoor spaces since 1991. Led by owners Peter and Lori Stofko, the Pacific Awnings team are experts in creating exterior areas that are able to be used all year long whether it be for event spaces, restaurants, or bars.

One product they recommend businesses install as they remove temporary patio enclosures in favor of more sturdy, long lasting options, is The StruXure Pergola.

“It’s really the ideal solution for businesses looking to keep their patios open year round and to enhance their customers’ experience in any outdoor area,” says Peter Stofko. “It can be installed at country clubs, restaurants, hotels, resorts, bars or coffee shops, and in all outdoor living areas, such as patios, decks, swimming pools, and spas. With the addition of retractable screens on our pergolas, this solution creates a four-season space that can offer protection from rain, sun, heat, cold or wind.”

Named winner of Best Outdoor Product at the 2020 International Builder’s Show, the StruXure system is high quality and engineered to exceed all standards and expectations. The Pergola is made out of 100% extruded aluminum and offers optional drop-down screens.

When the louvers are closed, the roof is completely water-proof and features an integrated gutter and water management system. When the system is closed, the interlocking louvers channel water into a fully extruded aluminum gutter system.

There is a variety of available colours, materials, and finishes available to complement any architectural style or preference. Each StruXure system is fabricated and powder-coated to order, made to exact specifications, which makes for a better fit and finish and a cleaner-looking system.

Several zones can be connected, to create a waterproof cover of just about any size or shape, and customers can add accessories like ceiling fans, lighting, heaters, smartphone app operation, privacy panels and screens.

Pacific Awnings recently installed one of these StruXure pergolas at the Keg Steakhouse and Bar on Quadra Street. The black on black system covers a total of almost 600 square feet and features three individually operated louvered zones. “We also added a retractable screen on the parking lot side for privacy,” says Stofko, “and installed LED lighting throughout for evening/night use.

The Keg has been able to use their patio on rainy days and in fact the patio has been completely full on weekends. We have shared some photos of this install with the Keg’s customers and their feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”



The company is now working with The Keg to add more screens on the street side of the pergola as well as replacing their heaters to further improve the customer experience. They also point to the similar system installed recently at The Bay Centre downtown on the rooftop patio where the food court is located. This has enabled the shopping centre to host outdoor events there, which was not previously possible.

The Stofkos are also working with several other restaurants and hotels in Victoria to provide a similar solution to extend their patio season as well as improve customer experience.

They note that residential customers can benefit from these StruXure Pergola systems as well and their service area includes Victoria, Sidney, Nanaimo and as far as Courtenay. A new product called the Cabana X is now available as well offering simpler design, quick installation and shorter lead time all at a lower cost. The StruXure Pergola and the Cabana X systems are available on Vancouver Island exclusively through Pacific Awnings.

