Pani Energy one of Cleantech’s Top 100 in the world for 2022

Victoria’s Pani Energy has been named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group , a list compiled after considering entries from over 10,000 entrepreneurs around the world. The announcement signifies a major achievement for the company in becoming recognized on the global cleantech stage.

The 100 companies on the list “represent the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take us from commitments to actions in the sprint to net zero,” says a media release.

The 13th edition of the annual guide included entries from 94 countries, covering Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment and Transportation & Logistics.

Pani Energy, a Douglas 10 to Watch winner, was listed in the Resources & Environment category.

The achievement comes after the company completed an oversubscribed funding round of $8-milion in October, 2021.

“Climate change is the defining problem of our century. A problem that will shape our lives and economies for decades to come,” says Devesh Bharadwaj, Pani’s CEO. “I believe, within the next 10 years, we will see global leaders accelerating this transition through profitable innovations in the energy, water, industrial, food, building and transportation sectors, to name a few. I am honoured to see Pani chosen as one of the top 100 clean tech companies globally, for our contribution to accelerating the water sector’s transition to net zero.”

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global, 85-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting.

From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem.