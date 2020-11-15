Page One Publishing Announces Carla Sorrell as new Editor for Douglas Magazine

VICTORIA, BC – Page One Publishing is delighted to announce the appointment of Carla Sorrell to the position of Editor for Douglas magazine. She joined the team in September 2020.

Carla Sorrell’s rich and varied career spans business, the creative industries, arts, and education. Her portfolio ranges from writing about trend forecasting, to features on globally renowned artists and designers, to creating a brand showcase for one of the UK’s largest fashion conglomerates.

Carla grew up on Vancouver Island, graduating from the University of Victoria with a BA in Art History. After working at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, she moved to London, England where she received an MA in Journalism and lived for 15 years. She moved back to Victoria in 2020 with her husband and two sons.

Carla cares deeply about personal development and is a qualified coach, an interest she developed working at Central Saint Martins, one of the highest rated art and design universities in the world. Her experience includes the British Council, Art World magazine and as a consultant for various clients.

“I have always followed Douglas Magazine, which I admire for giving a voice to the exciting and innovative city I was tempted back to earlier this year,” says Carla. “I am very excited to join the creative and keyed-in team at Page One Publishing, and look forward to becoming reacquainted with my hometown community.”

Athena McKenzie, Managing Editor for Page One Publishing’s magazine brands YAM, Douglas and Spruce, says “we’re thrilled to have a talented and multi-faceted journalist such as Carla move into the role of editor. She brings a breadth of experience that will translate into innovative and engaging content for our readers. I look forward to seeing her build on Douglas’s success as an essential voice in our local business community.”

Carla joins Page One Publishing at a time of growth and innovation for the company, which is one of Victoria’s fully independently-owned media outlets and has experienced double digit revenue growth year over year for the last decade. 2020 has been a year of consolidation and acceleration, with the brands entering new partnerships and working to increase digital reach and engagement.

Lise Gyorkos, President, and Georgina Camilleri, Publisher, say the addition of Carla Sorrell’s talents couldn’t have come at a better time. “We’ve been impressed with how our community and clients have rallied and supported each other through the pandemic,” says Gyorkos, who was recently awarded Business Person of the Year by the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. “Their support has been an integral part of our commitment to growing and expanding our business, and we look forward to the talent and insights Carla will bring as we continue to focus on informing and entertaining our dedicated readers with our magazine brands.”

Carla’s first issue will be the February/March 2021 edition of Douglas, and she is currently working with guest editor Samarth Mod to produce the December/January issue.

