Greater Victoria Among Conde Nast Traveler’s 2020 Best Small Cities

They like us, they really like us. Readers of Condé Nast Traveler have once again recognized Greater Victoria in their 2020 Best Small Cities rankings.

B.C.’s capital city stands alongside Siena, Florence, Edinburgh, Salzburg, Valetta, Monte Carlo, Mérida, and Chiang Mai as among the most desirable places to visit, with Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende nabbing the top spot.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers participated in their annual survey, which rates travel experiences across the globe.

“Achieving number 8 on Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Small Cities ranking is a testament to everyone that works in the Greater Victoria visitor economy” said Kimberley Hughes, Board Chair of Destination Greater Victoria. “From our amazing restaurants, hotels and attractions to the employees at Destination Greater Victoria marketing and managing the destination, this is a recognition of their hard work.”

The award “confirms what many in Greater Victoria knew – that we have one of the best places in the world to visit” said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “The Greater Victoria visitor economy is still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses and people need help as we enter the shoulder and off-season. This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler is encouraging and provides another piece for the foundation as we rebuild our industry.”

The 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.