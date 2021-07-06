Forests Forever exhibit explains modern B.C. forestry

There’s no doubt that the forest industry is a big deal in the province, supporting approximately 140,000 jobs and generating about $4 billion in revenues annually. Yet there is much public ambiguity about what the sector entails.

“When you tell people you’re a forester, they’ll say, ‘Oh, do you plant trees or do

you cut them down?’” says Kindry Mercer, manager of regional initiatives at Western Forest Service. “That is the interface people have with this industry. There’s really not a lot of places where the public can go to learn about what goes on in modern forest resource management. It is a really complex industry, and there are a lot of different values in it. It’s challenging to get that across.”

To address this issue, stakeholders in the coastal forest industry — including companies such as Western Forest Products, Mosaic Forest Management and the Truck Loggers Association, along with Khowutzun Development Corporation and various government agencies — collaborated with the British Columbia Forest Discovery Centre (BCFDC) to create a new exhibit telling the story of modern forestry innovation. They engaged Karen Sorensen, principal and director of storytelling and brand environments at ReMark Brand Environments, early in the strategic planning process to guide the group from the beginning phase of fundraising through the final design, implementation and public launch.