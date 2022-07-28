Ecostar Awards return to celebrate Vancouver Island changemakers

The Ecostar Awards are once again back to celebrate the outstanding achievements and leadership of Vancouver Island’s changemakers, trailblazers, and innovators. The awards, hosted by Victoria-based non-profit Synergy Foundation, are presented to businesses, non-profits, academia, governments, and individuals based on Vancouver Island or the Southern Gulf Islands who have demonstrated exceptional environmental and social initiatives.

Take, for instance, Cascadia Seaweed, winner of last year’s Innovation Award, who are revolutionizing the aquaculture industry by regeneratively cultivating kelp in partnership with Indigenous communities. Or joni, who took home the Inspirational New Venture Award for their safe, sustainable, and accessible period products and associated work with menstrual justice and destigmatization.

“We are always blown away by the work that our community is doing to create a better future and are especially excited to celebrate these leaders during this time of continued economic uncertainty,” said Brianna Stewart, the Ecostar Event Lead. “The past few years have made us realize how much we value the sense of community, partnerships, and inspiration that the Ecostar Awards gala sparks.”

Ecostar award categories

This year, there are 15 award categories that Vancouver Island businesses, organizations, and individuals can apply for:

Clean Oceans: Recognizes an organization that is demonstrating environmental leadership to protect our oceans.

Climate Action: Recognizes an organization that is working to measure, mitigate, and offset greenhouse gas emissions.

Community Leadership: Honours an organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the environmental movement and sparked changed throughout Vancouver Island.

Ecological Stewardship: Commends an organization who is actively working to restore or protect natural ecosystems.

Ecopreneur of the Year: Celebrates the work of an individual who has started an impactful eco-venture that has been in operation for 3 or more years.

Greenest Hospitality Experience: Celebrates a restaurant, lodging, spa, or salon that demonstrates actions to reduce waste, energy consumption, water usage, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenest Retailer: Honours a progressive retail business which has reduced environmental impact in both operations and products sold.

Greenest Office: Honours an office-based organization with impressive environmental practices and policies.

Innovation: Recognizes an organization that has demonstrated innovative sustainability practices, products, services and/or technology in their industry.

Inspirational New Venture: Celebrates an inspiring new venture that has demonstrated its potential to create widespread positive change, organization has been operating for less than three years.

Leadership in Design and Construction: Recognizes a business or project within the construction industry showcasing environmental leadership and innovation.

Local Food: Commends an organization that is focused on producing or retailing Vancouver Island products, thereby increasing access to local food and beverage options.

Regenerative Tourism: Celebrates an organization that is leading the way in nature-based tourism, supporting positive environmental and social impacts in their field.

Social Impact: Celebrates an organization that has made significant impact on addressing social needs.

Waste to Resource: Celebrates an organization that has diverted waste from the landfill by turning waste into a value-added material for new products.

Applications and nominations are currently being accepted until August 31, 2022 at www.ecostarawards.com/apply. This year’s celebration will take place at the Inn at Laurel Point in Victoria on November 10, 2022 from 6 to 9 pm. Douglas magazine is proud to be a sponsor.