Douglas Weekly – May 5

IN THE KNOW:

VIATEC celebrates Victoria’s tech industry

Over a dozen tech companies and leaders were honoured for their impact and achievements at the 2025 VIATEC awards, during a ceremony that’s become known for its creative flair (think mirror balls, lasers and a disco band).

The awards showcase the ingenuity and innovation behind Victoria’s tech industry, which contributes over $7.87 billion annually to the region’s economy.

“This night is about celebrating the impact and creativity of our tech community in a way that reflects who we really are,” said Dan Gunn, VIATEC’s CEO. “We don’t do generic galas. Everything is custom-built—just like the companies we’re here to recognize. We throw whales, we hand-make trophies, we write songs about your startup. If we’re asking people to come together, it better be worth it. And it better be fun.”

The evening’s stage was designed like a late-night show set, complete with retro furniture and a custom-built desk. Astronaut trophies—hand-sculpted by local artist Russell Papp—were awarded live, as each winner joined the host for brief interviews before heading offstage under laser lights and a soundtrack of celebratory funk.

The finale brought back a VIATEC tradition: Orca Toss Chaos, in which inflatable whales are flung joyfully through the crowd.

The 2025 VIATEC Award Recipients are:

Company of the Year: Niricson Software

Growth Company of the Year: Focal

Scaling Startup of the Year: Revela Systems

Emerging Startup of the Year: Tourismo

Product of the Year: MarineLabs (CoastAware)

Innovative Excellence (Hardware): Solaires Enterprises

Innovative Excellence (Software or Service): VoxCell BioInnovation

Leader of the Year: Darren Beckwith (CTO, Barnacle Systems)

Emerging Leader of the Year: Ania Wysocka (Founder, Rootd)

Employer of the Year: Barnacle Systems

Inclusion Champion: CultureFoundry

Social Impact Award: Victoria Hand Project

Janet Baird Award for Community Champion: Charter Telecom

Colin Lennox Award for Technology Champion: Nicole Smith (Founder & CEO, Flytographer)

VIATEC Member of the Year: PlusROI Online Marketing

Several Douglas 10 to Watch alumni are among the winners, including Flytographer, Niricson Software, Solaires Enterprises, VoxCell BioInnovation, Barnacle Systems and Rootd.

Clean Power Action plan calls for renewable energy partnerships

The B.C. government says it is partnering with BC Hydro on what it calls an “ambitious plan to harness British Columbia’s clean-electricity advantage, driving economic growth and transformative change, strengthening energy security and advancing climate action.”

The Clean Power Action Plan has five major initiatives. One is a second Call for Power to acquire a target of up to 5,000 gigawatt-hours per year of energy from large, clean and renewable projects in partnership with First Nations and independent power producers – enough to power 500,000 new homes.

This builds on the success of the 2024 call for power, which resulted in 10 new renewable-energy projects, with First Nations asset ownership between 49% and 51%, capable of powering about 500,000 new homes.

The province also says it will invest more than $12 million from the B.C. Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) fund towards new, made-in-B.C. clean-energy technologies as well as streamlining connections to B.C.’s grid to enable new homes and businesses to access clean electricity faster and more affordably.

The projects represent up to $6 billion in private capital spending throughout the province and will create approximately 2,000 jobs during construction. Nearly have First Nations majority ownership – representing up to $3 billion of asset ownership by First Nations.

B.C.’s latest Climate Change Accountability Report reveals the province will miss both its 2025 and 2030 targets, projecting only a 2% reduction by 2025 (target: 16%) and a 20–21% reduction by 2030 (target: 40%) compared to 2007 levels.

Canada responds to US Trade War with an iron fist in a velvet glove

Newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney is preparing for high stakes talks with President Trump in Washington, aiming to secure tariff relief and maintain Canada’s position in the North American trade pact (CUSMA), which is up for review next year.

The US has imposed a 25% tariff on most Canadian goods, effective April 3, 2025, with a 10% tariff specifically targeting Canadian oil, gas, and potash. Steel and aluminum products from Canada are also subject to 25% tariffs, which were doubled to 50% in March in response to Canadian provincial threats.

The US has also implemented 25% tariffs on Canadian autos and auto parts, with tariffs on components taking effect by early May (except for Canadian goods that are compliant with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement).

Canada has responded with its own 25% tariffs on CA$30 billion worth of US goods, including steel, aluminum, and a broad range of other products. Additional retaliatory tariffs on US autos and auto parts were enacted in April.

The federal government has also introduced new measures to support businesses affected by US tariffs, including immediate, time-limited tariff relief for imports critical to Canadian companies and essential services (e.g., hospitals, long-term care facilities).

Programs like the Duties Relief and Duty Drawback allow businesses to import goods without paying tariffs or to reclaim tariffs on goods that are later exported.

A survey conducted in March by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) notes that four in five Canadian small businesses say they are facing rising costs, a weaker Canadian dollar, lower demand, and significant pricing and cash flow challenges.

Many are shifting focus to Canadian suppliers and non-U.S. markets, but only three in ten are confident these changes will offset the trade war’s impact. The unpredictable tariffs have made business planning difficult, heightened stress, and led half of SMEs to no longer view the U.S. as a reliable trading partner.

Islanders among BC Achievement award winners

Four Vancouver Island residents are among the 24 recipients of BC Achievement’s 22nd annual Community Award, which recognizes extraordinary British Columbians who build better, stronger, and more resilient communities.

Gwen Hansen, Debra Rogers, Glen McCall, and Susan Scott Gabe will be awarded during a formal presentation ceremony on May 7th in Victoria, in the presence of the Honourable Wendy Cocchia, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

Gwen Hansen’s 50 years of volunteer service have strengthened the culture, health, and well-being of Quatsino. As one of the founders and curator of the Quatsino Museum, she has worked to preserve the community’s local history and curated educational displays celebrating its heritage. She is also a historian and author, publishing the Quatsino Chronicle (1894-2005) and contributing to regional historical publications.

A trailblazer in advancing women in the fire service across British Columbia, Debra Rogers is the Acting Captain and Fire Investigator with the Campbell River Fire Department. She began her fire service career as a fire dispatcher at CRFD in 2009 and transitioned to firefighter in 2017 at the age of 47, becoming the first professional female in the CRFD suppression division.

A key figure in the execution of several Camp Ignite youth camps, she has helped empower young women by providing hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to female role models in firefighting.

Having served as Vice-Chair of the City of Vancouver’s Older Persons and Elders Advisory Committee (OPEAC), Susan Scott Gabe was responsible for conducting a pan-Canadian jurisdictional scan across Canada examining best practices for seniors’ community care. This published document will advise City Council and staff on enhancing access and inclusion for older persons and elders in Vancouver.

In addition, Susan sits on the national Board of Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada, advocating for those with vision loss, including the recent passing of federal Bill C-284. Her strategic efforts have also resulted in a White Paper addressing critical gaps in palliative care, influencing government policy.

As the owner of Totem Bar Contracting Glen McCall has played a vital role in maintaining and improving the 42 km gravel road connecting Zeballos—ensuring safe, reliable access for residents and the forestry industry. During a seven-day power outage in 2022, he donated diesel to keep the emergency generator running, allowing essential services like the warming centre, fire hall, and internet to remain operational.

His undertakings extend to numerous other acts of service, from reporting a trapped orca and aiding in her rescue, to quickly responding to a forest fire near Ehattesaht First Nation.

FROM THE PAGES OF DOUGLAS:

Meet Claire Anderson, the first Indigenous woman and first resident of the Yukon to be appointed to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

MAY

May 8: Empowering Your Workforce: Building AI Awareness, Readiness, and Adoption

May 4 – 9: International Seaweed Symposium

May 13: Business Leaders Luncheon

May 27 – 30: Web Summit

May 30: VIBI Awards

JUNE

June 4: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

June 10: TEDxVictoria