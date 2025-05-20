Douglas Weekly – May 20

IN THE KNOW:

New E-Bike, E-Scooter, and Street-Legal Golf Cart programs launch

Companies in Langford and Victoria have introduced new modes of getting around, each with distinct goals and features.

Starting this June, Langford residents will have access to a new e-bike and e-scooter share program operated by Evolve, a BC-owned company created by BCAA. The program will deploy 75 e-bikes and 75 e-scooters, available for booking at 30 stations across the city.

Users can locate, unlock, and ride these vehicles using a smartphone app.

The city’s leadership sees this as a step toward meeting climate commitments and providing residents with flexible, zero-emission transportation. “Welcoming Evolve to Langford reflects our commitment to sustainable growth, improved transportation solutions, and meeting our climate change commitments, while making everyday commuting…more accessible for residents,” said Mayor Scott Goodmanson.

To ensure safety and responsible use, the system will include slow zones and no-ride areas.

Meanwhile, downtown Victoria is welcoming a different kind of electric vehicle: street-legal golf carts. Operated by Hey Ya Rentals, these electric carts are designed for sightseeing and short-distance travel, targeting both tourists and locals.

The company, which found success in Vancouver, is rolling out a fleet of 15 blue electric golf carts, all Transport Canada approved and ICBC insured. The carts come equipped with windshield wipers, turn signals, back-up cameras, navigation systems, seatbelts, and secure storage.

Renters must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid driver’s license. The carts are classified as cars but are restricted to roads with speed limits of 50 km/h or less, staying off bike lanes and sidewalks.

Shift launches Times Square billboard contest for small business

Shift, the productivity-focused power browser, has unveiled a new initiative aimed at putting one small business up in lights.

The company’s “Pay It Forward” program offers one small business the chance to be featured on a billboard in New York City’s iconic Times Square.

“We started as a small business ourselves, so we understand the hurdles founders face as they strive to grow,” noted the company in a release. “This is our way of giving back and helping another small business get the recognition they deserve.”

The contest is open to businesses operating in Canada that are less than seven years old and have fewer than 20 employees. Applications are being accepted through May 23, 2025.

The winning business will be notified at the end of May.

Asia mission seeks to diversify trade markets, boost productivity

B.C. Premier David Eby will lead a high-profile trade mission to Asia from June 1 to 10, 2025, aiming to strengthen international partnerships, boost investment, and diversify the province’s export markets.

The mission, which includes stops in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Seoul, South Korea, will see Eby joined by Agriculture and Food Minister Lana Popham, parliamentary secretary for Asia-Pacific trade Paul Choi, and representatives from B.C. businesses and research universities.

The delegation will focus on promoting B.C.’s strengths in sectors like clean energy, forestry, technology, liquefied natural gas (LNG), critical minerals, and agriculture (including halal foods and seafood) at a time when B.C. is seeking to reduce reliance on its largest, increasingly “unreliable” trading partner.

This initiative builds on B.C.’s ongoing trade diversification strategy and follows a similar mission to Asia in 2023.

With more than 41% of B.C.’s $22.4 billion in merchandise exports already directed to Indo-Pacific markets, and Japan and South Korea ranking as the province’s third- and fourth-largest trading partners, the mission will capitalize on surging demand in the region.

In a media release the Premier noted “this trade mission is about showcasing all that B.C. has to offer, deepening our relationship with major customers, supporting good jobs here at home and building our province’s position as the economic engine of a stronger and more independent Canada.”

Hullo says goodbye to current CEO

Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC), operator of the Hullo fast ferry service connecting downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, has announced a major leadership transition as it moves into its next phase of growth.

Following the successful completion of its start-up period (with up to 14 daily sailings now established), CEO Alastair Caddick is stepping down, having guided the company through its foundational years.

Hullo has launched its search for a permanent, growth-focused chief executive to expand its market presence and service offerings, while board member and former Royal Navy Officer Ryan Dermody steps in as interim CEO to ensure operational continuity during the transition.

Former Lieutenant Governor to receive honorary doctorate from Royal Roads

The Honourable Janet Austin, the 30th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, will receive an Honorary Doctorate from Royal Roads University at the Spring 2025 Convocation ceremonies in June.

The university is recognizing Austin for her remarkable leadership and service to the people of BC. During her tenure as Lieutenant Governor, Austin championed reconciliation, promoted diversity and inclusion, and strengthened democratic engagement through public programs and partnerships.

She also supported the arts, community organizations, and human rights initiatives, helping guide the province through periods of significant challenge.

The Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, is the university’s highest honour awarded to people of merit who reflect Royal Roads University’s vision and values and have achieved a significant record of success and community service.

Saanich releases its 2025 Budget

The District of Saanich says its new budget, which sees an overall net increase in property tax of 8.02%, “reflects the priorities of Saanich residents,” offering high-quality, responsive services and providing the funding for strategic projects and initiatives.

Council has now adopted the five-year Financial Plan Bylaw as well as the 2024 Tax Rate Bylaw which establish the operating and capital plans for all municipal programs, including the tax revenue required to support service delivery.

“Saanich continues to grapple with multiple pressures including rising costs to maintain infrastructure and the need to prepare for anticipated growth in the future,” says Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock.

“Council … appreciates the work staff has done to find efficiencies and streamline processes where possible. Those decisions were informed by what we heard from residents at our public budget meetings and online engagement activities.”

FROM THE PAGES OF DOUGLAS:

Find it hard to focus these days? You’re not alone. Here are some great productivity hacks to help you get back on track.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

MAY

May 27: Rising Economy Open House

May 27 – 30: Web Summit

May 30: VIBI Awards

JUNE

June 4: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

June 10: TEDxVictoria

June 17: VIEA Annual General Meeting

OCTOBER

October 28 – 30: VIEA ‘State of the Island’ Economic Summit