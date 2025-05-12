Douglas Weekly – May 12

IN THE KNOW:

HiBoop’s new mental health tool could be a game changer

Another Douglas 10 to Watch winner is set to transform mental health care in Canada. Founded by people with lived experience in the mental health system, HiBoop’s goal is to modernize mental health assessments.

At the heart of the startup’s offering is a new tool that replaces paper forms with a streamlined, web-based system. Clinics and care providers can assign evidence-based assessments to patients, who then complete them securely from any device.

The tool automatically tracks results and translates clinical jargon into plain language, making it easier for both clinicians and patients to understand what’s happening and what steps to take next.

HiBoop is now rolling out the beta version of this assessment platform to clinics and healthcare providers across Canada. Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

If HiBoop’s beta proves successful, the platform could set a new standard for mental health care, helping clinics operate more efficiently and giving patients quicker access to the support they need.

Downtown Victoria continues its significant transformation

Downtown Victoria is at a pivotal moment, with historic sites changing hands, community institutions relocating, and a surge of new housing and mixed-use projects poised to redefine the city’s core.

The latest of these is The Odeon Theatre at 780 Yates Street. The landmark of Victoria’s entertainment scene since 1948 has been listed for sale at $8.5 million.

The 25,027-square-foot property, with dual frontage on Yates and Johnson Streets, is zoned for mixed-use development, allowing for residential, hotel, retail, and office spaces up to 24 storeys tall.

The sale presents a rare opportunity for developers to reimagine one of downtown’s most prominent sites. The theatre’s future is uncertain and will depend on the vision of the eventual buyer, but the site’s central location and flexible zoning suggest a major redevelopment is likely.

The Capitol Six Theatre, across from the Odeon, is also slated for redevelopment. Jawl Properties has proposed a 10-storey office and retail complex, “Capital VI,” which would further shift the area’s focus from entertainment to mixed-use commercial and residential.

In another major move, and after more than a half century on Broughton Street, the Downtown Y is relocating to the top floor of the Bay Centre in early 2026, taking over a 20,000-square-foot space previously used by Goodlife Fitness.

The original Broughton Street site was sold in 2018, clearing the way for a 26-storey tower and an 11-storey building with a combined 370 new homes.

Victoria is also experiencing a surge in housing construction, with nearly 300 new homes breaking ground in May alone. Two major developments on Pandora Avenue and Discovery Street will add 158 affordable rental homes, 47 supportive homes, and a community space-including childcare services-by spring 2029.

An additional 90 supportive homes are being built on Discovery Street for people at risk of homelessness, with completion expected in mid-2027.

Privately built rental projects are also contributing to the changing skyline. In 2025, downtown’s housing stock is projected to grow by 300 to 800 new rental units, depending on construction timelines.

Notable projects include a 15-storey tower with 121 apartments on Pandora Avenue, a six-storey building with 162 rentals on Vancouver Street, and a 278-unit redevelopment between Chatham and Fisgard streets.

Saanich expedites building permit process

The District of Saanich has announced what it’s describing as a major update in the municipality’s ongoing commitment to modernize and streamline community services.

The District’s new residential building permit process will be optimized through five new digital submission portals, for New Build, Addition, Renovation, Demolition and Other.

The new process is part of a series of online application services updates launching this year. It will eliminate paper-based applications to make processes more convenient, reliable and efficient.

Public input sought for Rising Economy Taskforce strategy development

Regional economic development alliance South Island Prosperity Partnership is hosting a free and interactive Rising Economy Open House where business leaders, stakeholders and the public can help build the future of Greater Victoria’s economy.

The Open House takes place from 4 – 7 pm on May 27 at the COAST Ocean Innovation Hub at 517 Herald Street. Attendees can drop-in to review displays and provide feedback on eight to 10 bold solutions for economic resilience being considered by the Rising Economy Taskforce.

It is part of the taskforce’s work to explore Greater Victoria’s vulnerabilities, strengths and position. Members of the public are invited to contribute insights, ask questions and find out how to participate, while networking over refreshments.

The organization is also gathering community feedback in an online survey, which will help guide its next Five-Year Economic Development Strategy.

