Douglas Weekly – February 5

IN THE KNOW:

Vancouver Island Wins Big

Matador Travel recently rated Vancouver Island the world’s top adventure destination.

We all know how great the Island is for adventure sports. Sailing, surfing, rock climbing, skiing, hiking, fishing, snowboarding, kayaking, white water rafting, parasailing, skydiving — we’ve got it all. And recently, we were recognized for our thrilling offerings.

At their annual travel awards, the world’s largest travel publisher Matador Network ranked Vancouver Island the world’s top adventure destination, outranking nine contenders, including Moab, Toas, Belize, Antarctica and New Hampshire’s Green Mountains. The win is based on Vancouver Island’s performance in ten categories, including accessibility, range of experiences, cost, seasonality, access to guides and visitor reviews.

“Many adventure travel destinations are famous for doing one thing really well,” writes Matador in a website post about the Island’s win. “Then there are the adventure travel destinations that offer a wide range of experiences, all at a high level. Vancouver Island … falls into the latter category.”

Watch Matador’s video announcement here or read about it on their website.

FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE OF DOUGLAS:

Economic Lens: A Call for Greater Victoria 2024 Optimism

What we can be optimistic about in Greater Victoria for 2024.

By Dallas Gislason

We’re all familiar with the doom and gloom outlooks and the barrage of cynical takes easily found by opening a social media platform. But what if we started each year focusing on what’s working — with an optimistic view of changes and trends? Sure, there are challenges facing us (many, in fact!). But with every challenge comes opportunity. Here are some positive trends and opportunities I hope will help paint a brighter future for our Greater Victoria region — and maybe it will become even “greater” in the future we collectively create.

Read the full story here.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

Coming up:

February 6: Spruce DesignHeads Event

February 6: Essential Soft Skills Training Micro-Certificate

February 6: Successful Interviewing Strategies Workshop

February 7: Hiring a Co-op Student Webinar

February 7: How to Start an Urban Farm Seminar

February 8: Small Business B.C. Education and Networking

February 8: Island Ecosystem Mixer

February 13: Understanding HR Legislation Workshop

February 17: Vancouver Island Black Entrepreneurs and Business Expo

March 6-7: B.C. Tourism Industry Conference

March 6-8: South Island Prosperity Partnership Rising Economy Conference

March 19-22: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training Event

March 21: Saanich Peninsula Chamber March Mixer

March 22: Victoria F*ckup Nights

April 18: Saanich Peninsula Chamber April Mixer

June 11-13: Local Government Management Association Conference