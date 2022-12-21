Douglas magazine’s Most Read Stories of 2022

Ken Watts is the elected chief of the Tseshaht First Nation, one of the two First Nations on whose territory Port Alberni was built (the other is the Hupacasath Nation). He says the government of Port Alberni and the Tseshaht Nation enjoy a good relationship.
It’s been another topsy-turvy year as we not only grapple with continuing pandemic-related economic fallout (rising inflation, anyone?) but also the effects of climate change and global destabilization. 

Through it all, the team at Douglas, and you, our readers, continue to look forward, championing the people and businesses driving the change we need and helping communities recover, grow and prosper.

In that spirit, here are the stories you, our readers, were most interested in this year, from number 10 to number one (with number one being our most read story).

NUMBER 5: SERIOUSLY HAPPY

Seriously happy - Douglas Oct/Nov 2022
Mandy Farmer. Photo by: Jeffrey Bosdet.

Hotel Zed and Accent Inns CEO Mandy Farmer is known as a ‘rebel with a cause’ within the hospitality industry, infusing her team with a can-do attitude to go along with the hotel chains’ peppy, easy-going personalities. Our feature examined how Farmer’s leadership style inspires loyalty and shared her advice for nurturing happy work environments.

NUMBER 4: MEET RBCM’S NEW CEO

Alicia Dubois, CEO of the Royal BC Museum. Photo supplied.
Alicia Dubois, CEO of the Royal BC Museum. Photo supplied.

B.C.’s flagship museum has been mired in controversy in recent years, controversy that led to its previous CEO, Jack Lohman, to depart. This feature introduced us to the Royal BC Museum’s new CEO, Alicia Dubois, who is known for championing diversity and inclusion and intercultural understanding in her previous positions.

NUMBER 3: WE CAN WORK IT OUT

Leadership managing divergent personalities The Beatles
“If the greatest band in the world could break up at their creative peak, what lessons can we gather that might bond together other groups of divergent personalities who share a common mission?” Photo: Dom Slike/Alamy.

If ever there was a time to learn to understand each other, it’s now. Writer Piers Henwood explores how we can leverage understanding and empathy for clarity and successful collaboration. Henwood breaks down the archetypes of personalities, using the members of the Beatles as inspiration, to examine how those different personalities provide insights into our own challenges when conflicts arise between creative and business professionals.

NUMBER 2: CELEBRATING THE 2022 DOUGLAS 10 TO WATCH WINNERS

Winners congratulate each other at an informal winner/sponsor gathering for the 2022 Douglas 10 to Watch Awards.
Winners congratulate each other at an informal winner/sponsor gathering for the 2022 Douglas 10 to Watch Awards. Photo: Michelle Proctor

Our annual 10 to Watch Awards showcase those up and coming businesses whose promise of exponential success inspired our judges. As always, this year’s cohort were diverse, fascinating and exciting. 

NUMBER 1: PORT ALBERNI’S INNOVATION ECONOMY

Timber Tiles
At Timber Tiles, workers are producing innovative wooden tiles from wood waste and custom retooled machinery at a rate of four per second.

The ‘gritty city’ of Port Alberni, home to about 20,000 people, was our February/March cover feature. Writer Andrew Findlay talked to the leaders shaping its future, exploring their focus on innovation, technology, diversity and lifestyle.

Have a story idea for Douglas? Contact us at info@douglasmagazine.com.

