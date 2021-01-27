Choosing The Right Project Management Company Key to Successful Commercial Renovations

As a builder and renovator, Outlook Project Management Ltd. believes building strong communities is just as important as fostering relationships formed on trust and exceptional service.

You’ve decided to renovate your commercial space. Perhaps you’re launching a new business you’ve been working on for years, or, your company is doing really well and its time to expand. Either way, it is at once exciting and a little overwhelming.

Such was the case for Discovery Coffee’s co-owner Logan Gray. With four coffee shops under their belt, the successful boutique coffee chain was looking to expand by renovating a former cabinet factory into Discovery Coffee’s state-of-the-art roastery as well as its headquarters for its offices, showroom, and training lab.

First things first. Gray interviewed three prospective contractors for the restorations.

Outlook Project Management was the right fit for Discovery Coffee.

“Outlook Project Management stood apart from the other two both in experience and reputation,” says Gray. “I was immediately impressed with their professionalism and the way they clearly understood our vision for the space.”

Throughout the eight-month process, Gray was continually kept up-to-date on the progress.

“We had weekly onsite meetings, which made me feel like I was part of the project,” he explains. “I also have to say that the attention to detail and quality of workmanship were both excellent.”

Earlier this year, the 6,000 square foot Discovery Coffee facility on Rock Bay Avenue opened and Gray couldn’t be happier.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to work with Outlook Project again in the future,” adds Gray.

What should you take into consideration when hiring a commercial contractor?

Finding the right commercial contractor can be a daunting task. Choosing the ideal contractor for your commercial building project can make a world of difference in the structure’s quality, functionality, and safety.

Finding a commercial contractor to be part of the design process is a great strategy for managing costs as the project unfolds, rather than waiting for completed design to realize the project doesn’t meet budget constraints, or other important expectations. Your contractor should bring to the table their experience and ask the right questions to ensure the appropriate considerations are being made in the design phase.

Although pricing is an important consideration, there are a few other significant factors that should be taken into account when looking to hire the right company for your renovation.

“It’s important to work with an established construction company, which has been in business for a few years and has the experience to professionally handle your project,” says Gordon Pierik, director and project manager, Outlook Project Management.

Before you even begin your search, you should figure out what your overall goals and expectations are for the project. Then, it is important that you know what type of budget your company can afford for the renovations.

“We show our customers the cost of their expectations, then, if need be, offer alternatives to suit their budget and then adjust throughout the design process,” says Pierik.

Finally, Pierik can’t stress enough how critical communication is to any renovation project. When you are able to express your desires, ideas and expectations clearly, your project has a greater chance at succeeding.

No matter how big or small your project is, a space that is thoughtfully designed and visually appealing can make a huge difference to your bottom line.

Choose a contractor with deep connection to community and a commitment to excellence.

From restaurants like Veneto Bar Ristorante to three Jusu Organic Juice Bar locations, to the Hotel Rialto, and several business buildings, Outlook Project Management has nearly two decades of experience in both the development and construction industries, resulting in new thinking and innovative approaches.

During that time, Outlook Project Management Ltd. has established itself as leader in Victoria in designing, building and performing all types of quality construction, from residential renovations to commercial improvements.

“We are honoured to say that 97 per cent of our clients are referrals,” says Pierik. “We pride ourselves in building trusting relationships with our clients … I believe it is what separates us from our competitors.”

The other secrets to its growing success? A foundation built on excellence in all facets of the business — transparency, consistency, quality, its roster of highly-skilled and professional team and accountability. Outlook Project Management has achieved that by ensuring they hire the right craftsmen and trades who take on each project, big or small, with the same upmost attention to detail and care.

Outlook Project Management continually raises the bar. The locally-based, family-run company is truly an all-inclusive service provider – one dedicated to seeing each project through from inception to construction completion and beyond. So, if you are looking for a company that has an underlying desire to deliver an exceptional product to its clients, with the expertise to address and solve your requirements; one whose core values are people and communities, Outlook Project Management is for you.

