Carol Anne Hilton is appointed to TELUS’s newly announced Indigenous Advisory Council

TELUS has launched an Indigenous Advisory Council to support its Reconciliation efforts. The creation of this advisory council is a direct result of extensive consultations held with Indigenous Peoples in 2021, and is a key commitment outlined in TELUS’ 2021 Reconciliation and Indigenous Connectivity Report including delivering on the commitment to listen, learn and understand how the company can meet unique needs of Indigenous peoples and build meaningful relationships through cultural responsiveness and relationships pillar.

The advisory council is composed of respected Indigenous leaders and professionals with experience serving in their communities, and who are committed to working alongside the company to advance its reconciliation commitment and goals. The advisory council will work to provide guidance and advice for the effective implementation of TELUS’ commitments and targets outlined in the report.

Four members appointed to the Indigenous Advisory Council are: Carole Anne Hilton, Nuu chah nulth from Hesquiaht First Nation (British Columbia); Dr. Kim van der Woerd, ‘Na̱mg̱is First Nation (British Columbia); Shani Gwin, Métis Nation (Alberta); and Luc Lainé, Huron-Wendat (Quebec).

The Victoria-based Carole Anne Hilton has an extensive career in business and is recognized for her contributions to business and economics, particularly in value creation in Indigenous economies. She is the CEO and founder of the Indigenomics Institute and the Global Centre of Indigenomics. Her recent book, Indigenomics, is shortlisted for the Donner Prize national award in public policy.

“TELUS is demonstrating tremendous leadership in the economic reconciliation space and can have the greatest impact in reconciliation by helping to advance Indigenous economic strength and the growth of Indigenous communities – of creating the space for inclusion,” said Hilton. “I look forward to supporting TELUS in their reconciliation efforts by providing insight into trends in Indigenous economic growth and supporting the design of corporate relationships with Indigenous communities.”

Hilton is committed to increasing the visibility and inclusion of Indigenous business and economic growth globally and is focused on multi-generational Indigenous wealth creation. With over 20 years of experience in community, business development and economic design, she currently focuses her expertise, skills and strategic insights across a broad range of social, ecological and economic projects driving multi-generational impact nationally and globally.

Advisory council members will serve two-year terms with five additional members being appointed in 2023. The advisory council will work to ensure Indigenous ways of knowing are implemented throughout the organization, advise TELUS on ongoing relationship development with Indigenous Peoples, share Indigenous values and teachings as respected voices of their respective communities, and provide feedback based on their lived experience and subject matter expertise.

“The establishment of this advisory council demonstrates our continued commitment to working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples through meaningful engagement in our efforts to provide world-leading connectivity, tools and resources that enable unique community, social, economic, and governance goals,” said Shazia Zeb Sobani TELUS Vice-President of Customer Network Implementation and IRAPAC co-chair. “Personally, I am looking forward to learning from these respected advisory council members, and we are thankful for their openness to share their knowledge and time, as we work collaboratively to contribute to positive generational changes in communities.”

“The establishment of this Advisory Council will ensure authentic Indigenous feedback into TELUS’ Reconciliation Action Plan. I’m pleased to be co-chairing this initiative, where Indigenous Advisors are encouraged to bring forward their experiences as Indigenous peoples,” said board member Sean Willy. “Initiatives that impact Indigenous Peoples require strong organizational accountability, and TELUS is demonstrating their intent in many ways, including through this Advisory Council.”