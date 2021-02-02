Call for Nominations for Community Leadership Awards

Leadership Victoria has opened nominations for their annual Community Leadership Awards.

Ten outstanding leaders in Greater Victoria will be awarded for their influential contribution and creating a legacy in our community in the 17th year of this event, which recognizes leaders who are committed to the community and enriching the lives of others.

Leadership Victoria says it’s seeking to celebrate everyday, local leaders who see opportunity in every community problem. “These leaders decide to make a change – they jump in with both feet to make a difference,” says their media release. “When you highlight a local leader you reinvigorate and encourage them to continue and you help inspire future leaders. Your nomination enables you to actively participate in this celebration.”

The 2020 winners were:

Carey Newman: Extending Reconciliation, sponsored by The City of Victoria

Christine Hewitt: Thriving Children & Youth, sponsored by Coast Capital

Amarjit Bhalla: Getting Started in our Community, sponsored by The Victoria Foundation

Emma-Jane Burian: Flourishing & Safe Environments, sponsored by Engel & Volkers

Chris Pollock: Belonging & Engagement, sponsored by Royal Roads University

Charles Temosen Elliott:Arts & Culture category, sponsored by The Victoria Foundation

Devesh Bharadwaj:Innovative Science & Technology, sponsored by The Victoria Foundation

Major Sheldon Feener: Healthy Standard of Living, sponsored by BC Transit

Dr. Charlotte Loppie: Health & Wellness, sponsored by Left Brain Performance

Lisa Mercure: Lifelong Learning, sponsored by the University of Victoria

Leadership Victoria’s mission is to develop community leaders. Over 370 participants have graduated from their Community Leadership Development Program and have additionally completed 73 community action projects, leaving a tangible legacy in our community.

You can nominate a leader at www.leadershipvictoria.ca.