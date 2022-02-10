Alicia Dubois is the Royal BC Museum’s new CEO

The Royal BC Museum has appointed Alicia Dubois as their new CEO. Her role will start on February 28, just over a year since outgoing CEO Jack Lowman stepped down.

Dubois brings to the Royal BC Museum her extensive experience as a senior executive working for companies across Canada. She has placed a strong focus on championing diversity and inclusion and intercultural understanding within all the organizations she has helped lead.

Developing cross-cultural approaches for several high-profile organizations has been a focus of Dubois’s work. She was the legal counsel for the Native Child and Family Services of Toronto; the national director, Indigenous Financial Services/director, compliance legal counsel and policy for Scotiabank; the vice president, Indigenous markets for CIBC; and most recently served as the chief executive officer for the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation in Calgary, Alberta.

She also attended the United Nations COP 15 review of the Kyoto Protocol as a delegate of the Canadian Electricity Association.

“Museums are powerful contributors to communities and must be welcoming and inclusive in order to thrive,” said Dubois, who served as a trustee with the Royal Ontario Museum for three years before becoming an honourary trustee in 2020.

“I started my career with a background in science and law, and hold a deep appreciation for how cultural diversity adds resiliency to our communities and institutions. I am excited and honoured to be working with the Royal BC Museum’s outstanding team and helping steer the Royal BC Museum forward into its next chapter.”

The third-floor galleries at the Royal BC Museum were closed in January to accommodate modernization. Exhibitions on this floor included the First Peoples gallery, Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in BC exhibition, and Becoming BC gallery. Dubois will play a leading role in forging “a path towards a dynamic museum that reflects the voices and stories of our history,” says Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

Speaking on behalf of the board of directors, Carole James said that Dubois’ experience in change management, as well as her intercultural expertise, were impressive.

“She will not only be a benefit to the museum but will bring invaluable skills and insight to the region and to the province,” says James. “With her multidisciplinary background coupled with her passion for fostering inclusive perspectives, we feel Alicia is the right person to lead the museum going forward.”

Dubois’ board work includes being the co-chair of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, board member of Green Impact Partners, Inc., and as part of her role as co-chair of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), she continues to participate in global Indigenous-focused initiatives driven by the Regional Development Policy Committee of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD, Paris, France).

