    2022 Holiday Gift Guide

    Give the perfect gift this holiday season for your client, colleague or yourself!

    By
    Douglas magazine
    -
    Douglas Magazine Gift Guide - Dec/Jan 2022 2023

    Our Dec/January issue features the annual Douglas gift guide. Here’s our round up for the 2022 Holiday season:

     

    Looking for a truly unique gift? Find our best deals of the year during our Christmas sale! Save on floats, massage and our new sauna/cold plunge.

    FLOAT HOUSE Victoria
    662 Herald Street  
    778-433-3166  

    FLOAT HOUSE Westshore
    106-2871 Jacklin Road  
    778-433-6655

     

    Searching for the perfect gift for that hard-to-buy-for guy? Check out our extensive selection of menswear and unique accessories.

    OUTLOOKS FOR MEN
    534 Yates Street & Uptown Mall 250-384-2848

     

    Warmth is a place called Glerups. Our passion is felt.

    HEART AND SOLE
    1023 Fort Street, Victoria
    250-920-7653

    Gift an experience to remember with Inn at Laurel Point Gift Cards. Treat family and friends to the perfect present — from dinner, to a well-deserved break.

    INN AT LAUREL POINT
    680 Montreal Street
    250-386-8721

     

    The perfect holiday gift, this coffee is silky with notes of milk chocolate. Locally roasted in small batches. Available at your local grocer or at our website.

    LEVEL GROUND

     

    Award-winning handcrafted chocolates made with simple ingredients and sustainable couverture. Our famous Yule logs and Copper Boxes have been a beloved part of gift-giving for decades.

    COCOCO CHOCOLATIERS
    520-777 Royal Oak Drive
    250-744-1561  

     

    Opera is the perfect gift this festive season. Two tickets for The Birds (Braunfels) start at $58. February 22 to 28, 2023 at the Royal Theatre.

    PACIFIC OPERA VICTORIA
    250-385-0222  

    The perfect stocking stuffer for him? We’ve got him covered with comfy BN3TH underwear that elevates the everyday — whether it’s a day at the office, a workout at the gym or just walking the dog!

    PHARMASAVE BROADMEAD
    310-777 Royal Oak Drive

    This Christmas, give the gift of healthy living to everyone on your list. Come in, taste and see for yourself. We have a gift that will fit any budget and any dietary need.

    VICTORIA OLIVE OIL
    619 Broughton Street 

