Victoria tech companies named in 2021 Ready to Rocket list

B.C.’s capital city is a hotbed for tech innovation, so it’s no surprise that over a dozen Victoria tech companies are included among the 19th annual 2021 Ready to Rocket list, which names startups most likely to succeed in their categories.

Released by management consulting firm Rocket Builders, the report features those best positioned to capitalize on the technology sector trends that will lead them to faster growth than their peers, in five different technology sectors: information and communications technology (ICT), cleantech (CT), life science (LS), digital health (DH) and agri-food (AF).

According to their media release, the 213 companies profiled on the Ready to Rocket list will likely experience significant growth, venture capital investment or acquisition by a major player in the coming year. In 2020, more than half those listed received investment.

Victoria-based companies listed on Ready To Rocket are members of the VIATEC community (some have been past Douglas 10 to Watch winners as well). They include:

Named to the Emerging Rocket Potential list:

“Over the 19 years of the program, the B.C. technology sector has steadily grown each year, and presents a growing challenge to select and identify the most likely to succeed for our Ready to Rocket lists,” says Geoffrey Hansen, Managing Partner at Rocket Builders. “In recent years, a startup economy has blossomed yielding a rich field of companies for our consideration, with over 600 companies reviewed to make our selections of 213 winners. Our Emerging Rocket lists enables us to profile those earlier stage companies that are well positioned for investment.”