The Cost of Doing Business on Vancouver Island

In his frequent travels south of the border, Powers often asks about the cost of buying a house. “It always amazes me,” says Powers, who bought the company four years ago. “On Vancouver Island, now you can’t get much for $600,000 or $700,000. The equivalent house in East Texas is $200,000.”

The good news is that Vancouver Island’s costs for buying houses — which averaged $515,000 in October 2020, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association — are half that of Vancouver’s. Powers actually exploits that as a recruitment tool.

“There’s both challenges and advantages to being on the Island, believe it or not, says Powers whose company has about about 55 employees, around 40 of them unionized. Paying union wages also puts Promac at a disadvantage with right-to-work states in the Deep South. One advantage, though, is Promac’s three business units gives it a broad revenue base, helping it weather the pandemic, although annual sales have slumped to around $12.5 million from about $15 million.

The Real Costs

Vancouver Island businesses also face additional cost challenges by being in B.C., such as the new employer health tax. By being in Canada, businesses end up paying among the highest cell phone bills on Earth. But, as Powers says, “If you’d asked me what makes a big difference, I would say phone plans would be pretty low on my priority list.”