Putting people first: a conversation with Anita Pawluk

RaceRocks is on a transformational journey to define “what good looks like” as a newly certified Indigenous business. The tech company, which creates training software for the aerospace and defence sectors, is reassessing its values, culture and positioning under the guidance of the Progressive Aboriginal Relations program.

Making significant change— the kind that challenges a company to re-think many of its day to day processes — takes time. Articulating the vision, one that becomes clearer by the day, takes a team.

For RaceRocks, making a genuine impact on the company’s culture is not a formulaic process, but a slow and intuitive one that creates space for multiple perspectives, vulnerability and self-reflection.

In 2019 RaceRocks became a certified Indigenous business under the leadership of its founder and president, Anita Pawluk. It is now in the process of transitioning to an Indigenous tech company by participating in the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program through the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business(CCAB).

Pawluk recently articulated her vision for the company in an article on LinkedIn, sharing her experience of the process: “my life purpose is to create a people first company built on connection and relationship, that embraces diversity and inclusion to drive innovation and business performance, while creating equal opportunities in the tech industry for Indigenous Peoples.”

Based in Victoria, RaceRocks’ virtual training experiences for aerospace and defence are co-created with clients. The learning programs include VR and video simulators that enable people to learn“through doing, through seeing and through story.”

Learning is part of the company’s DNA.But this year the tables have turned as the team is undertaking a journey to explore what kind of learning environment RaceRocks can provide for its current and future employees. This stemmed from Pawluk’s decision to find out more about what it means to be Métis, a cultural heritage to which she did not have access to during her childhood.

In 2019 Pawluk had hit a “rock bottom moment — I was really confused on where I was in life around passion and purpose.” Big personal questions raised in a leadership course coincided with her mother’s exploration of her Métis heritage. Pawluk is open about her upbringing: “I’ve very much lived a Canadian life, from a colonized background — I have not lived an Indigenous life.” Her mom “was quite shamed as a child being Métis, and she had completely closed the door to that part of our family.”

For Pawluk’s newly reclaimed Métis identity, looking back has gone hand in hand with looking ahead. With the blessing of her family, she decided that RaceRocks would take the journey with her by making it a certified Indigenous business. “I started to understand and do my own research around Indigenous knowings and values and beliefs. It opened my eyes to knowing that was centred around people,” says Pawluk. “It took not just one individual into consideration, it took everyone into consideration; I’ve always believed that the best team is the company that’s going to move forward. It’s not the team of best people, it’s the best team.”

The Framework and Changes to be Made To qualify as a certified Indigenous business, a company needs 51 percent Indigenous ownership, with a minimum of 33 percent Indigenous employees, in order to access the five percent federal procurement Set-aside program for Aboriginal Businesses. A company might consider making a formal change to their designation but, depending on the business, it might not be as simple as going on a hiring spree to hit the targets. The specialist, technical requirements of many of RaceRocks’ roles meant they can’t simply look to a pool of Indigenous candidates to fill capacity — which has raised a lot questions about the general exclusivity of roles in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) sector. Bringing in an expanding representation of Indigenous employees will mean a much broader shift in hiring practices and recruitment that may extend to education outreach. The long term aim is to offer more STEAM opportunities for Indigenous candidates, and to see a high uptake in applications. “Without actually making sure that we had created RaceRocks into an environment that is welcoming and equitable, we would have just been duplicating colonial practices that have happened over and over again,” says Vice president of Operations, Christina Jones.

Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR)