Introducing Cindicates, Victoria’s own Seed VC Fund

Early-stage entrepreneurs in Victoria now have more options to get funding. Cindicates is a new Victoria-based Venture Capital Corporation (VCC) fund focused on providing early funding to local startups, supporting the local tech economy, while creating long-term value for investors.



Closely affiliated with the Capital Investment Network, Women’s Equity Lab, VIATEC, and Alacrity, Cindicates’ goal is to build an annual fund partnering with other B.C. investors. Cindicates brings their vast experience investing in, mentoring, and scaling startups and their network of investors together to help build successful companies.

Supporting Startups across B.C .

Cindicates looks across B.C., with a focus on Victoria and Vancouver Island pre-seed and seed-stage companies that are building software, AI, marketplaces, e-commerce, and consumer products.

Launched in 2021, the fund has received an overwhelmingly positive response from local CEOs, founders, and community leaders keen to reinvest in the local community and are now seeking a limited number of additional accredited B.C. investors to complete the first annual fund.

Meet Victoria’s Top Startup Advisors



Cindicates is led by a diverse team of accomplished Victoria angel investors, advisors, and entrepreneurs committed to helping startups reach their highest growth potential. The team’s diversity of backgrounds ensures a well-rounded approach to coaching entrepreneurs on finance, marketing, sales and business development, and human resources. The team has built, invested, scaled, and sold startups and can help founders through the venture capital cycle from bootstrapping to seed stage to helping grow into Series A.

The Cindicates team is a group of like-minded people obsessed with helping founders succeed. Independently, the Cindicates team has invested in several local startup success stories, including Checkfront, FreshWorks Studios, Certn, Cuboh, LetHub, Get Joni, Care2Talk, VINN and VitaminLab.

The Cindicates Team



General Partners: James DeGreef, Paula Carey, Richard Egli, and Stephanie Andrew

Strategic Advisor: Shaun Jamieson

Principal: Jordan Schley

Venture Associate: Nagma Dhillon

Founders and Investors Wanted



If you are a like-minded accredited investor or an upcoming startup, please visit our website at www.cindicates.com or contact our Managing Partner and President James DeGreef at [email protected].

